Covid-19: Flight cancellations leave couple stranded in NZ after quitting jobs

Air New Zealand will operate a limited number of flights to help stranded customers get home.

A Christchurch couple who sold their business and belongings are left stranded in the country after their flight to Australia was cancelled.

Rory McGrath said he and his girlfriend Bridget May Kuzniarski booked Air New Zealand flights to Australia on September 2, believing they were due to travel on a “red flight”.

Red flights correspond with a number of available spots in MIQ, meaning McGrath thought he and his partner were guaranteed their move across the ditch.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Air NZ has cancelled flights from New Zealand to Australia from September 25 to November 1, leaving only a small window for tickets to be booked for limited flights.

“I sold my business, my girlfriend resigned from her job, we were prepared and ready to go,” McGrath said.

READ MORE:

* Demand for Air New Zealand's temporary Wellington-Kerikeri service going 'exceptionally well'

* Rarotonga passengers express frustration after flight turn-around

* Air New Zealand prepares for busiest ever July school holidays



It was weeks later that the couple learned a number of Air NZ flights were being cancelled, all of which being “green flights”.

McGrath said he called Air NZ to confirm they had definitely booked a red flight, when the woman on the phone told them their flight was also green.

He believes he was initially told over the phone by a representative of Air NZ that he had booked a red flight, and claimed the airline later admitted to him that it had made an error.

An announcement was made on Friday from government that quarantine-free travel is to remain suspended for a further eight weeks. Air NZ have subsequently cancelled all flights from September 25 to November 30, including McGrath’s.

When contacted by Stuff, Air NZ did not address the couple’s claim directly, but said a small number of quarantine flights will be available for booking at 10am, September 20.

STUFF Air New Zealand is about to take delivery of its last ATR on order, the 29th ATR 72-600 to join the fleet.

“We understand this continues to be a very distressing time for people trying to get home,” Leanne Geraghty, Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer, said.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to get customers back to where they need to be as safely and quickly as possible.”

“For us, we're upset and stressed, we’ve been on edge the whole time,” McGrath said.

“My girlfriend is devastated, she’s been crying all week – it’s not like she can just return to her job, she's already been replaced.

“If I knew we were booking green flight tickets, I never would have bought them to begin with. We don’t want an apology, we don’t want flight credit or refunds, we just want to get on a red flight and get out of here.”