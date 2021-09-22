Man says MIQ stay in dirty room at Grand Mercure disgusting, mentally challenging

There have been complaints about dirty MIQ rooms at Auckland’s Grand Mercure Hotel.

A returnee has described a four-week MIQ stay in a filthy hotel room with appalling service as the worst experience of his life.

Keith Thompson and his partner returned from London earlier this year and spent 28 days in Auckland’s Grand Mercure from March 8.

After seeing a Stuff article last week about Levin man Roger Mitchell’s two-week stay in a bug-infested room, he decided to speak out.

Thompson said the first room they stayed in was coated in dust and hair was all over the carpet.

READ MORE:

* Two-week stay in dirty, bug-infested MIQ room 'unbelievable'

* Covid-19: Wellington's Grand Mercure becomes fulltime quarantine facility following community outbreak of Delta variant

* Covid-19: MIQ neighbours unfazed by mariners' presence



STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces a lift on the pause of MIQ booking and a new system for reserving a room.

But head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine brigadier Rose King said all rooms in managed isolation facilities were stripped and cleaned with hospital-grade detergents between guests.

Thompson said the whole experience was disgusting.

He and his partner had their stay extended to 28 days after they were put on a bus to an exercise pen with someone who had Covid-19.

“It was the worst experience of my life. It was just horrible. It’s very hard to describe how mentally challenging it was, unless you do it yourself.”

They spent 2 ½ weeks in a room where there wasn’t enough space for one person to lay on the floor.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There have been complaints about filthy rooms at Auckland’s Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre.

Staff moved the couple to a bigger room after their stay was extended, but the television would turn on by itself and a panel fell off the wall during the night.

In a third room, there was a roof leak that dripped water into the bedroom.

“We spoke to them [staff] daily. There was something every day.”

Thompson said the rooms weren’t cleaned during their stay and clothes he sent away to be washed came back on coat hangers smelling just as dirty.

He said the food was awful and meals would arrive cold or not at all.

SUPPLIED Alexandra Moore had an awful experience in MIQ at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Auckland.

They ended up having food delivered..

Alexandra Moore stayed at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in March and said her room was also filthy.

She has a background in medicine, with a Master’s in Public Health and years of experience in operating theatres.

She found thick dust on side-tables and long, black hair through the carpet. There were streams of ants heading towards a broken fridge, and bait stations outside the room.

“They only collect the rubbish three times a week, so you sit in filth surrounded by ants.”

She found cans and a used nappy on the outside windowsill, and a spitball on the ceiling.

“And don't look behind the curtains or under the beds, the place hadn't been vacuumed in years,” she said.

SUPPLIED A collection of the hair Alexandra Moore found in the carpet of her room at the Waipuna Hotel and Conference Centre in Auckland.

Moore raised the issues with the hotel reception several times, but was greeted with “blank incomprehension and evasiveness”.

She said the room had a semi-open window, so she wasn’t anxious about the risk of Covid-19 in a dirty room, at first.

But she started to get anxious when a maintenance man came to fix her window without an N95 mask, gloves or protective gear.

“I knew that the risk to me was not my fellow guests or the filthy room, but the low quality of the system and the total lack of understanding of infection control.

SUPPLIED Alexandra Moore said there were streams of ants heading towards a broken fridge, and bait stations outside the room.

“It was obvious from the Waipuna experience that the virus would be out of quarantine in milliseconds.”

Moore was planning to come to New Zealand from Melbourne in December to look after her unwell mother, but couldn’t get an MIQ place.

Her mother died before Moore arrived.

King said each facility had an infection prevention-control training programme.

When a guest departed, beds were stripped and bathrooms bleached, before a full clean took place the next day.

SUPPLIED A spitball on the ceiling of Alexandra Moore's MIQ room.

“Once that is completed the rooms are available for use by other guests,” she said.

When there was a probable or confirmed case of Covid-19, there were “systematic cleaning and surface disinfection practices”.

King said no-touch applications of chemical disinfectants could be used but did not replace the need for manual cleaning procedures.

The rooms could be left empty with increased ventilation before cleaning as an extra precaution.

King said there were audits of MIQ accommodation, which included a review of cleaning procedures.

She said if people had concerns, they should contact the facility directly. There was also an escalation process online.