Businesswoman's offer to help stranded Kiwi get home turned down

Thomas Goodman will head home this week, but a Kiwi businesswoman is upset her offer to help him gain entry into New Zealand over the weekend was refused.

A businesswoman who offered to help bring home a young New Zealander stranded in Los Angeles International Airport is disgusted her attempts were thwarted by inflexible bureaucracy.

Stuff reported last week on the plight of Taihape 21-year-old Thomas Goodman, who was stranded in the United States after a Camp America exchange finished during a pause in MIQ bookings.

On Monday, he learned he had secured an MIQ spot, so would finally be able to come home this week after three months away.

When his time as a counsellor at a summer camp in Pennsylvania finished and his cultural exchange visa ran out on August 21, Goodman had relied on the generosity of people he met in the US for accommodation.

But his most recent offer from a woman he met on dating app Tinder ran out on Saturday, the same day his flight home was due to leave. After delaying it once before, Goodman couldn’t afford to again change his ticket, but remained stuck in the US because he hadn’t heard back about his emergency allocation spot in a Kiwi quarantine facility.

READ MORE:

* American dream turns into nightmare for New Zealander desperate to return home

* Team of six million? MIQ strugglers tell their stories

* NZ tennis player Ajeet Rai stuck overseas after being advised to cancel MIQ voucher



Sinead Gill/Stuff Ruth Goodman has been waiting anxiously for her son Thomas to return from the United States.

Kiwi businesswoman Lisa Jolly also had a ticket on the Saturday Air New Zealand LA to Auckland flight and a guaranteed MIQ spot in New Zealand.

After meeting Goodman at the airport and hearing his story, Jolly offered him a spot on her MIQ voucher, saying he could stay in her hotel room, sleeping on the couch, until his MIQ confirmation came through.

“I only noticed him because he looked hungry and dishevelled and completely lost.”

Air NZ was OK with the arrangement, but Jolly said Immigration officials and an MIQ worker she spoke to over the phone called Steve said no, instead saying they could apply for this arrangement online.

Given the flight was an hour short of leaving, this wasn’t possible. An upset Jolly gave Goodman $200 so he could afford food and accommodation. “I was really devastated. I was in tears,” she said.

He has since been staying in an LA hotel paid for by Camp America and on Monday learned he had secured an MIQ spot, so would finally be able to come home this week after three months away.

Stuff informed Jolly of this on Monday, shortly after she’d arrived at an MIQ hotel in Wellington, despite living in Auckland.

Jolly was relieved, but remained upset at the lack of compassion and consideration officials displayed towards Goodman. She planned to complain to MIQ and to police.

STUFF Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has issued a section 70 order requiring people in Mangatangi, in northern Waikato, to stay at home for five days.

“I have a son and all I can think is if my son was left in a situation like this I would like to help resolve the problem... It’s just so uncaring.”

Instead, had she not helped, Goodman could have been left to sleep in the airport. “The only person that [Goodman joining her in MIQ] would have had any impact on was me.

“I just couldn’t believe the lack of compassion when it didn’t affect anybody else.”

Goodman told Stuff on Monday he was looking forward to coming home.

“[I’m] thankful, excited and a little sad about my adventure finally coming to an end, but happy to see all my friends and family again and to tell my stories.”

He’d previously said he was coming back to a new job as a pool maintenance apprentice. He was keen to get real world experience before then, having only previously travelled as far as Australia.

Goodman’s mum Ruth said she had given her son money for food and expenses, but couldn’t continue doing that. He’d received plenty of support over the past few days, but was upset at his predicament, despite putting on a brave face to others.

MIQ officials were approached for comment.