Kiwi homecoming proves isolating after American dream turned into nightmare

Thomas Goodman is back in New Zealand and will return to Taihape at the end of his MIQ period.

A New Zealander whose American dream turned into a nightmare is relieved to be home after he secured an MIQ spot.

Thomas Goodman says, however, two weeks on his own in an Auckland hotel comes with new challenges.

Stuff revealed the plight of the 21-year-old from Taihape earlier in September, when he was facing homelessness in the United States after a Camp America exchange finished when MIQ bookings were paused.

He twice had to delay his return flight to New Zealand when he was unable to get an emergency allocation spot in a Kiwi quarantine facility.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Christchurch to gain extra MIQ facility

* Businesswoman's offer to help stranded Kiwi get home turned down

* American dream turns into nightmare for New Zealander desperate to return home



STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says alert level 4 could be set aside if vaccination rates got high enough.

A week ago Kiwi businesswoman Lisa Jolly, returning from Los Angeles, offered to add Goodman to her MIQ voucher, but this was against the rules. Jolly didn’t know Goodman, but met him at LA’s airport, LAX, and was worried about him.

Last week Goodman secured an MIQ spot and on Thursday morning he arrived in Auckland after about three months away.

Speaking to Stuff from his quarantine hotel room on Saturday, day three of isolation, with 12 to go, Goodman said watching Netflix was helping him pass his time. He’d already finished three series.

“It’s weird being back. It’s kind of boring. I’ve already lost my sanity a couple of times being in MIQ.”

He is allowed into an exercise yard, after visits were arranged with security, but he said it was akin to a prison yard where people simply walked around in circles. Otherwise, exercise was limited to push-ups in his hotel room.

His laptop will arrive by post on Monday and he has paperwork to complete for his new job to keep him busy.

Goodman was scheduled to start as a swimming pool maintenance apprentice on October 2. He is now due home to Taihape on October 7, so asked if he could delay the new job until the following Monday, October 11.

“I explained I need a couple of days back in my own space just to decompress.”

Before his flight home Goodman, who was staying in hotel organised by Camp America, arrived at LAX eight hours before departure, to make sure nothing went wrong.

Airline staff recognised him so upgraded his seat and he had a row to himself for the trip.

Sinead Gill/Stuff Ruth Goodman is relieved her son Thomas is back from the United States.

Just a week before, Goodman’s situation was more bleak. When waiting for an emergency spot he was staying with a friend he met through Camp America and then a woman he met on dating app Tinder.

While there he unwittingly chalked up a $200 bill on an international call to MIQ officials, which he said he would pay back when he’s earning again. Once the woman’s offer of accommodation ended Goodman, who was running out of money, faced being homeless until Camp America organised the hotel room.

He was on a cultural exchange visa, which expired on August 21.

Goodman said he saw the Camp America exchange as a chance to get life experience, having only previously travelled as far as Australia.

“I don’t want to say I’m happy it’s happened, but I’m grateful for the experience. I’ve now got a better understanding of life.”

Goodman's mother Ruth said she was happy he was home.

“It’s a big relief. It’s been very overwhelming and very scary. It’s just horrible thinking of your son in a country where there’re guns.

“He’s from the country, and you feel a little bit too comfortable with people, and not everybody is nice.”