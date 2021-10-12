Covid-19: Insurance won't cover travellers who fall foul of vaccine mandates

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran on why the company will start requiring proof of vaccination from the start of February 2022.

Unvaccinated travellers barred from flights or entering countries are unlikely to have losses covered by travel insurance if they buy policies after government or airline restrictions are announced, industry players say.

Air New Zealand announced a ‘no jab, no fly’ policy for travellers on all international flights last Sunday, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has indicated New Zealand will only be open to vaccinated tourists when the border reopens.

Insurance Council of New Zealand chief executive Tim Grafton said if an airline or government mandated vaccines to travel, and an unvaccinated person booked their trip and bought insurance following publication of that advice, it would not be an unexpected event and a claim could be expected to be declined.

Lukas/Unsplash The Government is currently developing a system to provide a digital vaccine passport. (File photo)

If a person purchased their travel and insurance before the airline or government announced this situation, their claim would likely be accepted.

Grafton said for some insurers, a person’s vaccination status didn’t factor into the pricing or coverage of policies.

However, as Covid-19 and its wider implications on international travel continued to evolve, and new advice from government and airlines was provided, policies may change, he said.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance chief executive Jo McCauley advised customers to check with their airline, or the government of the country they were travelling to, to see if there were any special requirements they needed to consider prior to travel – including the need to have specific vaccinations.

“If a customer was not allowed to board a flight because they could not prove they were vaccinated, and that was a requirement of the airline to fly, our policies would not pay out for any losses incurred.

SUPPLIED Insurance Council chief executive Tim Grafton says claims can’t be filed as an “unexpected event” if travellers know they can’t board a flight without being vaccinated.

“Similarly, our policies would not pay out if a customer was denied entry into a country because they could not prove they were vaccinated, and those vaccinations were a requirement of entry for that country.”

McCauley said before customers set off, they should check with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) to see if there were any travel warnings related to the country they were travelling to.

A spokesman for Cover-More, a main underwriter of travel insurance in New Zealand, said the vaccination status of an individual did not play a role in the underwriting, pricing, level of coverage or distribution of products.

123RF Air New Zealand will no longer allow unvaccinated travellers on its international flights after February 1.

“This is true for Covid-19 as well as for any other disease,” he said.

“As we prepare for travel to reopen, we are continuously reviewing our products and benefits, and our stance may change at a future point in time.”

Cover-More would not limit coverage based on a person’s refusal to be vaccinated, the spokesman said.

“So for example we would not decline a claim if a customer didn’t have a yellow fever jab but developed yellow fever in an area known to have this disease.

“We have never refused coverage based on a vaccination status.”