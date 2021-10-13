'A national disgrace': Kiwi expats and travellers won't forget how they've been treated

New Zealand's virtual lobby was seen as a fairer way to allow New Zealanders home. It has its detractors.

OPINION: New Zealanders have a lot to be proud of when they look back on their country’s handling of the pandemic.

Aotearoa was held up as a shining example of how to stamp out Covid-19 for a long time, thanks in large part to the willingness of everyday Kiwis to forgo many of their freedoms for the greater good.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff In the latest round of MIQ room releases, more than 22,000 people vied for 5015 spaces.

The insidious Delta variant has forced the Government to change its strategy but, with the vaccination rate rising rapidly and New Zealanders generally continuing to play by the rules, experts are optimistic we can beat – or at least suppress – it.

There is one aspect of our pandemic response though of which we should be deeply ashamed: our managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system and broader attitude to Kiwis stranded overseas.

At this time of global crises, tens of thousands of these compatriots are suffering. Not because they or their loved ones have contracted the virus necessarily, but because they are effectively living in exile, barred from returning to the country they call home and reconnecting with family and friends who live here.

The Government’s – and many NZ-based New Zealanders’ – response: “Tough luck. We’re not ready to deal with you right now”. As a nation of migrants and travellers, it is a national disgrace.

Supplied Marine worker Adam Clark with his wife Anna Clark and children Ava Clark, 11, and Charlotte Clark, 6, is at sea in Sakhalin, Russia. Clark is trying to get back for the birth of his child.

The MIQ system has been New Zealand’s frontline defence against Covid since the start of the pandemic, but the failure to adapt it to changing circumstance has come at a huge humanitarian cost.

The new “virtual lobby process”, which requires those wanting to return to New Zealand to form a digital queue for rooms, is essentially a lottery. The very few emergency allocations aside, spots are determined by luck not merit. Kiwis desperate to return to see sick or dying relatives, to reunite with their families, or because their visas have expired and they are consequently unable to work, miss out because people keen for a New Zealand Christmas holiday get in first. Meanwhile, the Government has granted coveted spots to film crews, sports people and favoured business groups.

As London-based lawyer Alexandra Birt, a volunteer with lobby group Grounded Kiwis, has said: “As Kiwis, we pride ourselves on being kind and fair, but this system is neither. It is a system based on luck, and what is being gambled with is people’s lives.”

Supplied Grounded Kiwis volunteer Alexandra Birt, a lawyer based in London, says the lottery system is causing distress for people trying to head home.

New Zealanders unable to secure MIQ spots are being denied their right under section 18 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990 to enter the country, prompting Grounded Kiwis to seek a judicial review of the MIQ system.

Wellington QC Paul Radich, who is representing the group, said the challenge was “about the right of all New Zealanders to enter New Zealand, which is a fundamental human right in every country under a democratic system”.

He described the number of MIQ hotel rooms as very low, saying just 10 per cent of applicants are successful in securing one.

Radich said there is no doubt safe systems are required to prevent returning Kiwis from importing the virus, but that the country should consider different ways of quarantining.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Isabella Carter's father works in China, but has been unable to get a spot in MIQ to come back home. Isabella has written a letter to Prime Minister describing the MIQ system as cruel.

The group is also concerned that the current system doesn't distinguish between those who have been trying to secure a spot for a long time or have an urgent need to travel and those with non-urgent needs who have just signed up.

New Zealand-based Kiwis are suffering as a result of the MIQ system too. Many have been prevented from travelling overseas – in some cases to see dying or bereaved relatives, or receive medial treatment unavailable here - because they haven’t been able to secure the MIQ spot they’ll need to get back. As one Auckland woman put it: “I'm trying to get back, but I'm terrified to leave because you hear about these awful stories of people getting locked out of the country.”

The self-isolation pilot offers a beacon of hope. If successful, travellers who haven’t arrived from countries deemed to be “high risk” may be able to quarantine at home, freeing up space for others in MIQ hotels. The business people taking part in the trial will arrive back in New Zealand between October 30 and December 8, with the last travellers leaving self-isolation on December 22.

Given the current system’s inability to handle the number of would-be returnees, we can only hope the trial is a success. And that, if it is, the Government wastes no time in allowing more returnees to self-isolate.

Ross Giblin Shirly Espedido is heavily pregnant and her husband, Ytpol Ghosh, is stuck in Canada and has been denied an emergency allocation to get into MIQ. Shirly is pictured with her 17-month-old son Pol Elijah Ghosh.

Before the Delta outbreak, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke about allowing vaccinated travellers from “low-risk” countries to enter the country without having to quarantine, but the Government has said its reopening plan needs to be reassessed. We need clarity on what the new plan is – or might be – and reassurance that it is a priority.

But it’s not only changes to the MIQ system that are needed. Since the start of the pandemic, stranded Kiwis have faced a huge amount of vitriol from their New Zealand-based compatriots. Many were told they should have come back when the Government first advised Kiwis overseas to return home but, at that point, the Government was referring to travellers rather than those who were based overseas.

Plus, the world has changed irrevocably since then, prompting – and in some cases forcing – many to reassess their lives. Overseas Kiwis have lost visas, jobs, homes and family members – and some are just desperate to come home. As famously big travellers, many New Zealanders know firsthand just how painful homesickness can be. Imagine how much more you might have suffered if you had no idea when you would be allowed to go home.

Is it any wonder then that so many stranded Kiwis feel their country has betrayed them? They went overseas – as many of us have done in the past – thinking that if disaster struck they could always come home. For these New Zealanders, 2021 will forever be the year their country turned its back on them, and many of their compatriots responded with a shrug or open hostility.

New Zealand needs to do all it can to keep Covid out of the country, but it also has a duty to uphold its citizens’ rights, wherever in the world they happen to be. The MIQ system has divided the team of five million into two categories – those who live here and those who don’t – and the latter are being made to feel like second-class citizens, less worthy of their Government’s protection.

When borders finally reopen, many of us are likely to think differently about travelling internationally as a result. How can we be sure our country will have our backs if things go wrong? That our compatriots won’t give us the cold shoulder and say “Well, that’s what you get for leaving”, even if we hadn’t planned to be gone for long? The MIQ system and attitudes towards stranded Kiwis have hammered the message home that if we get stuck overseas, we are on our own. Whatever happened to our quieting pandemic mantra “be kind”?