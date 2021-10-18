Home still feels far away for some Australians stranded in South Island

The Australian government’s announcement that quarantine-free travel from the South Island can resume has left some stranded residents in a state of confusion rather than celebration.

Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly announced on Sunday that green flights from the South Island could resume from 11.59pm on Tuesday, for fully vaccinated travellers with a negative Covid-19 test.

Quarantine-free travel from the North Island remains on pause, and travellers must declare they have not been in the North Island over the past 14 days.

Iain McGregor/Stuff NSW and Vic are currently the only states onboard with the resumption of quarantine-free travel from the South Island.

However, so far only the states of New South Wales and Victoria have agreed to welcome travellers from the South Island.

READ MORE:

* Australia to resume quarantine-free flights from South Island as 'green-lane' flights with Singapore discussed

* Air New Zealand adds quarantine-free flights to Sydney

* Covid-19: Stranded Australians baffled by lack of flights from Covid-free South Island



Airlines also appear to have been surprised by the announcement, with no green flights currently available.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said: “The airline is seeking clarification from the Australian government on how this will work and will have more to share in the coming days.”

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Air New Zealand says it is seeking clarification from the Australian government.

Meanwhile, Qantas is not likely to restart its New Zealand services until both sides of the border are open.

Adelaide resident Sarah Franklin travelled to Dunedin in July when the trans-Tasman bubble was still open to look after her mother who was just out of hospital. She has been stuck there ever since, after the Australian government suspended all quarantine-free flights from New Zealand on August 18.

For Franklin, the federal government's announcement that quarantine-free travel from the South Island could resume was meaningless unless South Australia was also onboard.

While she could fly to Sydney under the new arrangement, she feared the fact that South Australia’s borders were currently closed to travellers from New South Wales would only leave her stranded again once she arrived in Australia.

She currently had a flight booked to Adelaide out of Auckland for December, but the latest announcement had now also put that in doubt.

“I don’t even know if I can use that flight anymore because I’m not flying out of the South Island,” she said.

“It’s so confusing.”

Franklin, who was fully vaccinated and had not left Dunedin during her time in New Zealand, said she couldn’t understand why individual states wouldn’t let people like herself enter.

“If you’ve been vaccinated and you’ve got a negative test, I don’t see what they’re trying to achieve by not letting us back in.”

Stephen Robinson and his wife Karen were also waiting to hear if they would be able to get back to Brisbane, having been stranded in the South Island since they travelled over in July to visit his parents in Dunedin.

They had booked a flight to Sydney for November 5, after the New South Wales government announced it would welcome fully vaccinated travellers without quarantine.

But they had cancelled this flight following the Australian government’s announcement about quarantine-free travel from the South Island, hoping they would be able to get a green flight to Queensland.

“All we’re doing now is waiting for Air New Zealand or Qantas to announce flights,” Robinson said.

However, time was of the essence, based on the New Zealand Government’s upcoming decisions for Auckland. If Auckland were to go down an alert level and Covid-19 spread to the South Island, that would likely be it for the quarantine-free travel arrangement, he said.

“It’s all the uncertainty.”