Fog restrictions lifted from Auckland Airport

Early morning traffic travels along the Northwestern Motorway as fog blankets Auckland.

Fog restrictions have been lifted from Auckland Airport after low cloud blanketed much of the North Island earlier Sunday morning.

Auckland Airport operations duty supervisor Jian Bautista said one domestic regional flight had been held up due to the weather.

International and domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown were not affected.

MetService said areas of low cloud or fog were expected to linger over Auckland throughout the morning.

It will burn off later in the day, however, and a few afternoon and evening showers, some possibly heavy, could occur.

Meteorologist Luis Fernandes said it was quite unusual for Auckland to receive fog outside the winter months.

It was being caused by a high-pressure system that caused flooding along the East Coast, with “stagnant air” combining with high humidity and relatively low temperatures causing the hazy morning.

The low cloud was “widespread”, covering much of the upper North Island and extending down towards Wellington, he said.

“We’re expecting it to be a warm day, so it shouldn’t hang around for very long.”