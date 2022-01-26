'Welcome to Mykonos Ski Resort': Wild winter storm hits Greece

An intense winter storm blanketed Athens in snow and even several Greek Islands on Monday (Tuesday NZT), where such wintry weather is highly unusual. Parts of Turkey, including Istanbul, also endured snowy conditions.

The snow occurred amid a storm named Elpida, which means "hope". The Associated Press reported that the Greek government declared a holiday in Athens on Tuesday after snow disrupted road, rail and air travel. Many schools were closed.

Among the crazier scenes, a webcam captured footage of a waterspout or tornado over water, passing over the Mediterranean adjacent to Andros island, 60 miles (96.5km) east of Athens, while snow blanketed the adjacent shoreline on Monday. The waterspout appears to have briefly moved inland, hurling snow into the air.

The snow fell heavily in Athens, with even a report of thunder accompanying the flakes on Monday. Snow isn't terribly uncommon in Athens, happening several days per year on average, but this storm was particularly intense.

Michael Varaklas/AP A dog play on the snow in Athens, Greece. A massive cold front and snowstorms hit much of Turkey and Greece.

"The height of the snow is unprecedented in some areas," Climate Change and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides told the AP.

The heavy, wet snow snapped tree branches and triggered power outages with reports of motorists stranded in their cars for at least five hours on area highways. Reuters reported six rail passengers were "slightly injured" as their train halted in the heavy snow.

Mykonos Divino via Storyful/AP Snow blankets the tourist island of Mykonos, Greece.

Photographs showed some of Athens' iconic temples coated in white, including the Parthenon. Similar scenes followed snow events in January 2019 and in February 2021.

In Istanbul, the heavy snow shut down flights at Istanbul Airport, as about 6 inches (15cm) accumulated, according to Reuters. Thundersnow was also reported in the city while social media reports indicated motorists stranded on roadways and abandoning their vehicles.

Milos Bicanski/Getty Images Sailing boats are seen covered with a snow in Athens. A rare snowstorm blanketed the Greek capital in white and disrupted traffic and closed streets.

The snow occurred as a blast of cold air from northern Europe plunged into the eastern Mediterranean Sea. The cold air passing over the mild water generated high levels of atmospheric instability which gave rise to vigorous storms, including the rare "snownado" in Andros.

While not unusual in Athens, the snow that fell on several of the Greek Islands is much more rare. The Greek Reporter described the snow as "once in a lifetime weather event" on the Aegean Islands with reports of flakes on Syros, Naxos, Tinos, Mykonos and Santorini, in addition to Andros.

Burak Kara/Getty Images An overnight storm brought wintry weather across Istanbul, covering the city in heavy snowfall and causing the closure of Istanbul Airport.

The storminess occurred amid temperatures six to 10 degrees Celsius below normal over much of Greece and Turkey. Both the chilly ground temperatures and exceptionally cold air aloft due to an intense zone of low pressure at high altitudes supported the snowfall.

Flurries and snow showers could linger over parts of Greece and Turkey through Tuesday with temperatures remaining colder than normal perhaps until the weekend.