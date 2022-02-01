Covid-19: Fly at your own risk, and make sure you have a self-isolation plan

It comes after a busy week of engagements across the country for Jacinda Ardern.

The threat of isolation from becoming a Covid-19 ‘close contact’ could be enough to put many off regional travel in coming months.

And those who decide to take the risk will need to be prepared for a 10-day stay at their destination, experts say.

As of Tuesday morning there had been 27 flights identified as having carried passengers who later tested positive for Covid-19 in the past three weeks. Two regional bus trips – one starting and one stopping in Napier – are also among locations of interest.

The most well-known so far is Air NZ flight NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland on Saturday, January 22, the fateful quick trip that forced Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro into isolation over the weekend. Ardern and Kiro must isolate until Wednesday, a full 10 days after the flight.

Biponacci/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS An Air New Zealand flight leaves Kerikeri Airport.

With Omicron ramping up, but yet to peak, more fliers are set to follow the PM’s footsteps into isolation in February and March.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in self-isolation, identified as close contact of Covid case

* Covid-19: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests negative for Covid-19

* Travel and Omicron: Should I cancel my trip?

* Covid-19: Travel under the red light setting



Epidemiologist Professor Rod Jackson, of the University of Auckland, said the chance of a traveller catching Omicron on a domestic flight is relatively low if they are properly masked and boosted.

But the risk of having to go into self-isolation while away from home would need to be built into all holiday and work trip plans, he said.

“I think it’s interesting. My wife and I, we have a trip planned to the South Island in 10 days, and we are certainly wondering about it.”

Jackson said the Government was unlikely to pay hotel bills for the duration of your stay if passengers became Covid close contacts. Travellers would need to ensure they had enough money to cover the costs of isolation.

Supplied Professor Rod Jackson says there may need to be a discussion about the classification of passengers on Covid-exposed domestic flights as ‘close contacts’.

“Anyone who travels now has to be prepared to go into self-isolation,” Jackson said.

“If you have booked something from some time ago, you’ll need to revisit it to make sure that you can do that. That’s the only logical thing to do.”

He said as Covid cases reached into the thousands and tens of thousands, the Ministry may need to reconsider whether it is reasonable for entire plane loads of passengers and staff to be classified as close contacts.

A system where only those who are seated directly nearby the cases become ‘close contacts’ may be more practical over time, he said.

Three flights listed as locations of interest on Monday only required those in nearby rows to the Covid case to self-isolate.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said its contact tracing team regularly made changes around who was required to isolate, and each individual flight could be treated differently.

Factors such as the size of the plane and the length of flight time could determine who is determined a close contact.

What to do if you’re a close contact on a flight

The ministry has put together some tips for those who find themselves needing to self-isolate while on holiday.

A Ministry of Health spokesman told Stuff there was no set-in-stone guide for self-isolation, as it would be the local district health board where travellers are staying that determines whether you’ll need to remain in your accommodation.

“If a person is unable to contactlessly and safely travel home to isolate, it is likely they will need to stay at that location for their isolation period,” the spokesman said.

Local health providers work with cases who can’t safely travel home to determine whether their accommodation is suitable, and potentially arrange for alternative accommodation.

“People going away on holiday or for work should think about what they will do if they test positive for Covid-19 away from home, including if they could travel home safely,” the spokesman said.

People travelling home to isolate need to make as few stops as possible, so they should think about:

the route they will take

how they would get fuel – they should only stop at a contactless petrol station

supplies they might need for the journey home to reduce the number of stops made, including supplies to treat Covid-19 symptoms

The spokesman said travel could contribute to the spread of Covid-19 around the motu, so it’s important people going on holiday take measures to reduce the risk of both catching and spreading Omicron.

The ministry’s website states that those who catch the virus will only be able to return home if they or someone they’re travelling with are able to drive. You cannot drive home if you need to stay somewhere overnight.

If you have flown or caught a ferry or public transport to your destination, you are likely to have to isolate there. This means you should ensure you have enough money to cover an extended stay.

If you are borrowing or renting a car, you will need to tell the car owner or rental service so they can clean the vehicle thoroughly afterwards.

If you get cold or flu symptoms while away, you should get tested straight away, not wait until you get home. Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice and isolate at your accommodation until you get your test result.

The old rule of business execs, reinvented

One of the golden rules of business is not to fly your entire executive team on the same flight, lest it fall from the sky into the middle of the ocean.

Business NZ manager of employment relations policy Paul Mackay said the same golden rule was now playing out in boardrooms across the country, adapted to Omicron.

Mackay said he personally wouldn’t be taking a flight any time soon, and those considering work trips would need to weigh up the need.

“It’s a question of risk,” Mackay said.

“Legally, yes we can take flights, but we saw the PM and Governor General get exposed on the same flight.

“We have to accept now that every flight has that possibility of being exposed to Covid.”

He said he felt for small and large businesses that relied on travel, and he felt for the likes of Air New Zealand, not just for the potential hit to their finances from Omicron, but also the potential exposure that staff on regional flights would face.

“It may not be that there are no planes available, but it may be that there are not enough staff available to fly them [because of self-isolation after being exposed to a Covid case].”

Air New Zealand on Tuesday cancelled a flight because isolation periods for Covid-19 close contacts have impacted its teams.

A customer who was booked to fly Wellington to Blenheim on Wednesday received an email from Air New Zealand saying a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country and the stand down period for close contacts had impacted its teams, and it was unable to operate the service.

The cancellation comes a week after Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the airline was bracing for “a bumpy few weeks” with Covid-19 infections and isolation requirements expected to impact staffing levels.

Auckland International Airport’s departures page was showing 10 Air New Zealand regional departures had been cancelled on Tuesday. Wellington Airport’s departures page was showing four had been cancelled.

Air NZ/Supplied Air New Zealand customers can now upload their vaccine pass to their Airpoints profile (video published December 2021).

Air NZ’s offers to fliers

Air New Zealand is offering customers travelling domestically through to the end of February the option of a credit.

Customers who had existing bookings can choose a credit if they are no longer able to travel, or amend the date of their flight with change fees waived.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline is expecting to see disruption to the number of customers flying as Omicron takes hold further.

“Based on what we’ve seen happen to other airlines around the world, and the modelling we’ve seen here for New Zealand, we’re anticipating Omicron will have a considerable impact on our customers and employees over the next few weeks.

“Providing the option for credits allows customers who are feeling unwell or are isolating to change their booking to travel on an alternative date. They can do this using the Air NZ mobile app or by contacting their original booking agent.

“Doing what we can to protect our people and customers is our top priority and this helps to do just that, while reducing the spread of Covid.

“There may be thousands of our customers dealing with Omicron in the coming weeks, and we want them to know they don’t need to worry about their flights.”

Geraghty said as the end of February approached Air NZ would reassess what’s happening with Omicron and decide whether the timeframe needs to be extended.

Customers who changed their flights between 24 January and 27 January and have paid a change fee are encouraged to call the Air New Zealand to receive a refund for the change fee paid. The rest of the fare will be placed into credit.

Tips for fliers in an Omicron world