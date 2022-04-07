Cruise ships might have to 'warn tourists' of crime before entering Auckland

Mat Jorgenson, the owner of the Ding Dong Lounge in Auckland's central city, says many customers no longer attend his bar due to crime rates. He's had staff seriously assaulted and hospitalised.

Cruise ship guests will likely need to be warned before entering Auckland's CBD, NZ Cruise Association chairwoman Debbie Summers says, ahead of the season starting up again.

It comes amid a reported crime wave in the area, with business owners complaining of disorder, drunkenness, fights and abuse.

Three people, including radio host Jay-Jay Feeney’s brother Poull Anderson, were injured in a shooting on Fort St in early March. An 18-year-old has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Auckland is a destination of interest for cruise ship tourists, their presence has historically been very good for local business in the heart of the city.

The loosening of Covid-19 restrictions means cruise companies are hoping to return for the 2022/23 summer season.

New Zealand Cruise Association chief executive Kevin O’Sullivan has called the prospect of reopening the maritime border the “biggest woohoo moment” the industry has had in two years – but there’s a possibility the experience may differ from years gone by.

Association chairwoman Debbie Summers works on Queen St. She said there had been a shift in city culture since the first lockdown in March 2020.

At the current rate, she said, cruise ship guests would have to be warned before entering the city centre. They would need to be encouraged to walk carefully around certain streets and to be “extra vigilant”.

It would be similar to the warnings people would get on a cruise to Brazil, where they’d be cautioned about pickpockets or wearing expensive jewellery when docking.

“Auckland was always safe, you could walk around during the day, and it was totally fine. It's heartbreaking to see what's going on,” Summers said.

David White/Stuff Auckland’s CBD has been plagued with roadworks, empty shops and closed restaurants since the pandemic’s return in August 2021.

“It's indicative of what our country is, and we would be embarrassed to have guests come into our country and seeing the CBD the way it is now.”

City centre residents have been petitioning to have the city centre’s police station return. The Fort St station has been closed since 2013.

Viv Beck, an Auckland mayoral candidate and chief executive of Heart of the City, told Stuff in March there was a need for a “holistic approach” to addressing safety concerns in the city centre.

“We have been calling for a coordinated, cross-government approach to dealing with serious issues that have increased through Covid-19 - including increased police resourcing and presence on the street, better management of emergency housing, as well as services for mental health and addiction,” she said.

Police Inspector Vaughn Graham, relieving area commander for Auckland Central, said police were aware of residents’ concerns about antisocial behaviour in the CBD.

He said a number of staff were patrolling the area.

“It’s important to point out that the issues causing these concerns can be complex in nature and involve a number of agencies – for that reason Police can’t solve these issues alone,” said Graham.

“In reality, Police cannot be everywhere at once, and we do rely on our communities to report offending to us. We have been working closely with a number of partner agencies and groups regarding the increase in these incidents as well as other instances of offences increasing.”

Police presence in the CBD would be increased during busier times of the week, like Friday and Saturday nights, he said.