How to make sure you get your passport in time for your overseas trip

Emotional scenes played out at Auckland Airport as the first lot of Australian travellers arrived, following the easing of border restrictions at 11:59pm on April 12.

After more than two years of waiting to travel overseas, you don’t want to be tripped up at the last-minute by the small detail of not having a passport.

Since the Government’s border reopening announcement in February, Kiwis have been facing long waits to get passports or have expired passports renewed.

123RF Travelling during covid-19 pandemic. New Zealand passport and protective mask on black suitcase

Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs [DIA] has said the reason for the delays are because of the “sharp increase” in demand with borders reopening, combined with staff absences due to the Omicron outbreak.

“We anticipate an improvement in the delivery of services as staffing levels return to normal in the coming weeks as the Omicron peak passes,” DIA manager service advice and support Kiri O’Hagan said.

But if you have a trip coming up soon and need a new passport, here are some things to keep in mind to ensure you get it in time.

How long it will actually take

The passports website says the approximate timeframe to process a standard passport application is currently 22 working days, up from the usual 10 working days.

The key word here is working days – 22 working days means you’ll actually be waiting for 32 calendar days to have your passport processed (or even longer if there are any public holidays in the mix).

But then you also need to factor in extra time for delivery. The DIA says they use a “targeted overnight delivery”, but this can take up to five days to reach a destination.

So, with the current wait times, at a minimum you’ll need to have applied for your passport 37 days in advance of your trip.

Last-minute pick-ups

If you thought you’d allowed enough time to get your new passport but it’s just a few days out from your trip and it still hasn’t arrived, you may be able to arrange to pick up your passport.

The DIA says passports can be collected from their Wellington, Auckland or Christchurch offices at no additional cost if there is not enough time for passports to be received by courier.

But you’ll want to get in touch with the DIA sooner rather than later to arrange this. The DIA says people should call the passport office on 0800 22 50 50 if they have questions, but given the surge in enquiries, there are “significant wait times” for getting through to their contact centre.

Urgent passports

If you need to travel in a hurry, it is still possible to apply for an urgent passport. The wait times for this service have not been affected by the delays – urgent passports take up to three working days to process, plus the delivery time (or you can arrange to pick up from Wellington, Auckland or Christchurch).

This service will cost you more than the standard passport service – $382 for an adult passport, and $302 for a child passport.

For travel within two days, or if you need to get your passport sorted over a weekend, there is an after-hours service that can sometimes be used in emergency situations.

You’ll need to first apply online for the urgent passport, then call the passport office straight away. Use of the after-hours service will cost $775 for an adult passport, and $695 for a child passport.