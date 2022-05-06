Passenger opens door and walks onto wing as plane taxis at US airport

United said members of its crew stopped the passenger outside the plane (file photo).

A passenger has opened an emergency exit of a United Airlines jet in the US, walked onto a wing as the plane taxied at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and jumped onto the tarmac.

Chicago Police said the passenger on Flight 2478 was arrested and taken into custody.

Police did not release the man's name because he had not been formally charged as of Thursday afternoon (local time).

Local media reported he was a 57-year-old resident of Escondido, California.

Police said the incident happened at about 4.31am when the jet was approaching the gate at Terminal 1.

Police said when the man jumped onto the tarmac, he attempted to guide the aircraft to the gate.

United said members of its crew stopped the passenger outside the plane, which taxied to an airport gate to let other passengers exit.