US airport security catches man with 23 weapons in carry-on

A man has been caught with 23 weapons in his carry-on bag as he tried to pass through a security checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, US.

Among the items confiscated were several knives, including scalpels, a dagger and throwing knives. The Virginia man also was carrying brass knuckles and a switchblade, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

The man, who was not identified by the TSA, was cited by airport police. It is not known whether the man knew the items were prohibited.

The discovery is not the first time a traveller has been caught with an unusual collection of prohibited items. In the past, TSA officers have stopped travellers carrying machetes and a chain saw in their carry-ons.

TSA Some of the collection of weapons found in the passenger's carry-on bag.

"When passengers have prohibited items among their carry-on items, it slows down the screening process," John Busch, TSA's federal security director at National Airport, said in a statement. "Travellers play a role in the efficiency of checkpoint screening by knowing what should and should not be packed in a carry-on bag."

TSA officials said the man would have been able to travel with the items if they had been in a checked bag, the agency said.

The incident comes as the TSA has been dealing with a significant increase in the number of travellers bringing guns to airport checkpoints. TSA officers discovered nearly 6000 firearms at airport checkpoints last year, the most in agency history. In February, House lawmakers held a hearing to explore why the number of firearms has been increasing.

Last month, Representative Madison Cawthorn was cited for carrying a loaded gun at a TSA checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport - the second time TSA officers had stopped the congressman for carrying a firearm in recent months. After the incident, Democratic leaders on congressional panels that oversee TSA wrote a letter to the agency's administrator, David Pekoske, seeking answers about its handling of such incidents and urging stiffer penalties for repeat offenders.