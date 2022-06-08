The 'unending nightmare' of a US plane passenger misindentified as an airport shoplifter

Michael Lowe was detained in a US jail for 17 days without being told why after another man on his flight shoplifted from the airport.

A man wrongly accused of shoplifting from a US airport by airline staff was taken to a jail for an "excruciating" 17 days without ever being told why.

The "unending nightmare" endured by Grand Canyon tour guide Michael Lowe is now the subject of a lawsuit, which he filed this week against American Airlines.

Lowe's lawyer describes the chain of events that led to Lowe's detainment as astonishing.

“I’ve never heard of this fact pattern in my life or my career,” Scott Palmer said. “If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.”

American Airlines is reviewing the lawsuit, a company representative told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Lowe's ordeal was sparked in May 2020, when he was flying across the US to Nevada, with a layover in Dallas, Texas.

During the layover, there was a burglary at a duty-free store inside Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. Police were able to trace the culprit onto Lowe's plane from Dallas, the lawsuit said.

As a result, the lawsuit says, airport police obtained a search warrant "ordering American Airlines to produce any and all recorded travel data" for the flight's passengers.

The lawsuit said the affidavit from police "described the suspect as a tall and thin, White or Hispanic male with a short military style haircut, black polo shirt and blue jeans."

But CBS reports that instead of providing the names of all the passengers the airline "departed from its established procedures" and only gave them one name: Lowe's.

It remains unclear why.

The lawsuit said felony and misdemeanour arrest warrants were then issued for Lowe as a result of the airline's actions.

Those warrants led to his arrest more than a year later while he was vacationing in New Mexico, when police were called to his accommodation on a matter unrelated to him and checked his identification.

While incarcerated in a New Mexico jail for 17 days, Lowe experienced what the lawsuit called an "unending nightmare", made worse by the fact he was never told why he was imprisoned.

The suit describes a cavity search, blood on the walls, and a "palpable sense of menace" among the inmates he was housed with, saying he "lived in a constant state of fear of confrontation or abuse".

It also said he watched a young inmate get repeatedly punched in the face, faced "a near complete lack of sleep," and watched guards refuse to provide medical treatment to a vomiting inmate.

Lowe was eventually released from the jail and allowed to return home – and upon arriving, the lawsuit said, he "allowed himself to sob until he could no longer stand".

During his time in jail Lowe’s “confusion was profound”, the suit says, and because he did not have more information, he had no way of knowing when or if his incarceration would end.

After his eventual release on bail Lowe hired lawyers who asked DFW Airport police to compare photos of Lowe to the surveillance footage of the man who shoplifted the airport store.

When police compared the photos, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office dismissed all charges against Lowe, according to the suit.

His suit accuses American Airlines of negligence for wrongfully identifying him. “I blame American (Airlines),” Palmer, Lowe's attorney, told the Fort-Worth Star Telegram.

“Without American doing what they did, (the detective) never would have issued a warrant. It all starts with the disclosure of his name and his name only.”