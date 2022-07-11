Seventeen domestic flights cancelled at Auckland Airport as travel woes continue

More flights in and out of Auckland Airport have been cancelled on Monday as ongoing disruption continues to bite. (File photo)

Seventeen departing flights have been cancelled at Auckland Airport, causing headaches for school holiday travellers.

Monday’s affected flights include three to Christchurch and two to Wellington, as well as flights to Bay of Islands, Whangārei, Rotorua, Taupō and Blenheim.

Two flights scheduled for early on Tuesday – one headed to Christchurch and the other headed to Wellington – have also been cancelled.

Seven of the cancelled flights are operated by Air New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Covid ticket 'flexibility' returns for Air NZ, as winter illnesses and disruptions take hold

* Air NZ bombarded with complaints as it deals with wild weather, staff illness and school holidays

* Cancelled flights to Christchurch put national sports tournament up in the air



The airline’s chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said the airline had been managing wild weather, crew sickness and engineering issues over recent days.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Auckland International Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui on what the recovery of international travel will look like.

She said the conditions, coupled with “the busiest period of travel” seen since pre-Covid, created the perfect storm for the airline.

“We anticipate delays and cancellations may continue across the coming few days and we are actively working to reduce the disruption to our customers as much as possible.”

Are you affected? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Air New Zealand has reinstated its flexibility policy, which allows customers of cancelled flights to hold the value of their fare in credit for 12 months from the time they requested their credit or change in flight.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The cancellations on Monday followed a raft of disruptions over the weekend.

About 2500 people had used that policy in the past 24 hours.

“It’s a challenging time for everyone and we are so grateful for the patience and support of our team and our customers while we work through this period.”

Auckland Airport has had to navigate flight cancellations since late last week, when 10 inbound flights from Sydney were delayed amidst stormy weather conditions.

Two days later, travellers flying from Auckland to Christchurch were left twiddling their thumbs when a scheduled flight due to leave at 4pm was cancelled due to crew sickness.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland Airport has had to navigate flight cancellations since late last week, when 10 inbound flights from Sydney were delayed amid stormy weather conditions.

Jetstar also cancelled its JQ233 flight to Christchurch, which was scheduled to depart at 1:55pm. That was because a pilot became unwell, a spokesperson said.

Elyse Pryor was due to fly home to Christchurch on Thursday afternoon with her boyfriend, Sam Irvine, but she was told their flight was cancelled in an email.

“It's quite annoying as I'm supposed to be working on Friday and Saturday, plus Sam and I are supposed to be volunteering at our youth group on Friday night.”

The cancelled flights also disrupted a national water polo tournament in Christchurch, which took place over the weekend.

Of Monday’s cancelled flights, seven were with Air New Zealand, five were with Singapore Airlines, two with Jetstar, two with Qantas and one with Virgin Atlantic.

Jetstar has been approached for comment.

A Barrier Air flight at 10am to Great Barrier Island was also delayed.

At Wellington Airport, one inbound and one outbound flight – both between Wellington and Napier – were cancelled on Monday.