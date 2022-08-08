Fog blankets Auckland for fourth day in a week, 13 flights cancelled

Morning walkers at Westhaven Marina obscured by fog, which hit the city on Monday morning.

Thirteen flights have been cancelled and fog restrictions are in place at Auckland Airport on Monday morning after the city was once again hit with a thick fog.

It’s the fourth time in a week that fog has blanketed the city. The fog caused travel chaos last week as motorways were jammed and flights were cancelled.

Auckland Airport put fog restrictions in place at 4.36am on Monday morning and, by 7am, 13 domestic regional flights have been cancelled. There are no delays due to fog, a spokesperson said.

Departing flights to New Plymouth, Taupō, Bay of Islands, Whangārei, Palmerston North and Napier have been cancelled, as have arrivals from Nelson and Christchurch.

On Thursday, 22 Air New Zealand flights were cancelled, while on Friday, 26 were cancelled.

MetService has forecasted morning fog which is set to turn to rain in the afternoon and evening. Auckland will have a high of 17C on Monday.

Auckland Transport has told ferry commuters to expect delays when travelling to and from Auckland CBD because of fog.

Most flights affected last week were turboprops – the smaller planes used for domestic services – which don’t have the instrument technology to allow pilots to “see” far enough through the fog to land if they can’t use their eyes. Pilots need to be able to see 800 metres ahead of the aircraft to take off and land.

Brook Sabin/Stuff An Air New Zealand turboprop obscured by fog on Friday.

It is not common for Auckland to experience several days of fog in a row, MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey told Stuff on Friday.

The key ingredients for fog are clear skies, light winds and enough moisture near the ground. The air near the ground cools, turning the water vapour in the air into tiny droplets.