Family in $20,000 dispute with travel site over non-existent flight bookings

The Heaps family about to fly to Auckland and begin their holiday (or so they thought). From left are Tom, 13, Paul, Alfie, 15, Benji, 7, and Claudia.

A Hawke’s Bay family about to board an international flight to start a four-week holiday was told the tickets they’d paid for didn’t exist.

Now the family is in a battle with travel website Expedia over costs of $20,000.

Claudia and Paul Heaps and their sons Alfie, 15, Tom, 13, and Benji, 7, flew from Napier to Auckland on July 5 to board a flight to London, via San Francisco, to visit relatives they hadn’t seen for four years.

Upon checking in they were told their booking “had not been processed properly” and although they were listed as being on the flight they had no ticket numbers assigned or allocated. They were told it was a “ticketing agent failure”.

The flights had been booked through Expedia in early November last year.

Initially they were booked to fly via Hong Kong, but this was later changed to a route through San Francisco.

123RF The Heaps family learnt at the check-in counter at Auckland International Airport that they did not have seats on their flight. (File photo)

Expedia sent emails confirming the flights on April 12 and April 20.

Apart from a few other minor time scheduling changes they were advised of, the Heaps were under the impression their holiday was going ahead as planned.

That was until it all came to a crashing, devastating halt at check-in that July afternoon in Auckland.

SUPPLIED Expedia is a third-party travel booking service founded by Microsoft in 2001.

“We frantically called every number we could find for Expedia but got stuck in a phone loop, which ultimately ended in us getting cut off or stuck on hold. By the time we managed to speak to an agent, check-in had closed and we were bumped off the flight,” Claudia Heaps said.

“Eventually I got through to an Expedia agent. With little explanation or apology they told me I'd get a refund but could offer me no alternative flights. They effectively left us stranded.”

The next day she contacted a travel agent and booked flights for five days later at a cost of $16,489.

Claudia Heaps contacted their insurance company but was told “ticketing agent failure” was among the exclusions.

Expedia refunded the fares of $9231, but it cost the family more than $20,000 for new tickets, insurance, accommodation and other expenses.

Claudia Heaps later received an email from the “traveler service resolution team”, saying the company had emailed her on April 13, April 15, April 20 and April 22 requesting further information in order to confirm the booking.

“We tried to collect this information from you, but you did not respond to our multiple emails. As a result, we were not able to resolve this matter for you in a timely manner at which point the airline denied boarding,” the email said.

Heaps went back through her emails and was able to find one sent on April 12. It said: “Unfortunately, when [Expedia NZ] went to book your flight ... something went wrong due to an error, and the booking wasn’t confirmed.”

The message, which told her to call Expedia as soon as possible, gave her own cellphone number as the one to call. She had written the “bizarre” email off as spam.

“I knew – or thought I knew – that if our flights were cancelled, Expedia would make sure we knew about it. By calling my cellphone, for example,” she said.

Expedia provided Heaps with copies of other emails it said were sent to her in April.

“We’ve never seen these, obviously, and cannot find them anywhere,” she said.

One of the emails told her the tickets could not be issued because they needed scanned copies of all the passports. Another said the booking fees had been refunded, yet another said the tickets hadn’t been issued because there had been “issues processing your credit card”. Another told her to contact Orbitz.com – an Expedia-linked booking site she’d had no dealings with.

SUPPLIED The Heaps family of Hawke's Bay are battling Expedia over costs incurred because of a “ticketing agent failure”.

One of the emails said the company had been trying to contact her on her parents’ phone number in England, but it couldn’t because of the “non-business hours” involved.

Claudia Heaps said there had been no issue processing the credit card and the funds had been withdrawn when she paid for the tickets in November.

She intends to take Expedia to the Disputes Tribunal but remains furious.

“We were extraordinarily lucky that we could borrow money from family to go ahead with a shortened holiday. My dad is 78 and has health issues. I’d hate to have missed seeing him,” she said.

Expedia spokeswoman Sarah King said the company regretted the family’s travel plans were disrupted.

“While the team made several attempts to connect and resolve the issue, we understand the poor experience she had with Expedia,” she said.

The company would contact Heaps directly to resolve the issue, she said.