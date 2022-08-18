'Overbearing imbeciles': Venice mayor sees red at surfers motoring down Grand Canal

The mayor asked for help in apprehending what he called “two overbearing imbeciles who are making a mockery of the city".

Two surfers who sped down Venice's Grand Canal on motorised boards have been identified and the boards confiscated, the Italian city's mayor announced.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro posted a video on social showing a pair of surfers heading down the famed waterway as the sun rose in the distance.

The mayor asked for help in apprehending what he called “two overbearing imbeciles who are making a mockery of the city,” and promised dinner for anyone who identified the scofflaws.

In a later post, he said their boards had been confiscated and that the two would soon be apprehended. He did not specify what punishment they face, but the city has a long list of rules governing the behaviour of visitors.

Venice has long suffered over-tourism, and with it lapses in decorum by visitors. The city fined two German travellers €950 (NZ$1540) in 2019 for making coffee on the 430-year-old Rialto Bridge.

Visitors also are prohibited from swimming in the canals and from eating on the steps of monuments or face fines.

From next year, day-trippers will have to pay a visitor’s tax to help offset the elevated costs of providing services in the canal city.