Air New Zealand false emergency: What makes oxygen masks drop on flights?

A Jet Blue flight attendant demonstrating the use of an oxygen mask during a pre-flight safety demonstration

Passengers on a recent Air New Zealand flight from Los Angeles to Auckland were understandably alarmed when oxygen masks suddenly dropped from overhead and a voice over a loudspeaker declared an emergency.

Thankfully it turned out to be a false alarm, but it got us thinking about what might make something like that happen.

Air New Zealand is still looking into why the masks were automatically deployed when the aircraft descended from 34,000 to 27,000 feet (10,000 to 8000 metres) to avoid turbulence, with a spokesperson saying “engineers are inspecting the cabin monitoring system of the aircraft to determine the cause of the fault”.

Ordinarily, oxygen masks automatically deploy when there is a loss of cabin pressure, which could be caused by a number of factors, including a tear in the fuselage or anything that causes the valves that pump air into the cabin to malfunction.

Aviation expert Irene King described the situation on the Air New Zealand flight as “pretty rare”, saying it could have been the result of a “technical glitch”.

Unusual turbulence could also be to blame, but you “would have expected passengers to feel that”, she said.

Aleem Yousaf/wikimedia commons An emergency warning wrongly went off on flight NZ5 from Los Angeles to Auckland.

King said she imagines the unexpected deployment would have unnerved crew as well as passengers until they worked out what was going on.

“Deployment can be very unnerving because of the infrequency of occurrence, and the issue of the brain trying to process the briefing – ‘in the unlikely event of an emergency..’” – and then realising nothing is happening but perhaps should be.”

In her many thousands of kilometres in the air, King said she had only come across one situation in which oxygen masks were deployed unnecessarily. In that instance, the aircraft was on the ground and only a few masks were deployed.

“It’s a fairly expensive event to repack the masks properly and find out what caused the glitch, so you wouldn’t want it happening frequently,” she said.

The air above 10,000 feet (3000 metres) has too few oxygen molecules per particle for humans to breathe, so a plane’s pressurisation system produces the higher concentrations of oxygen seen at lower altitudes.

If the pressurisation system fails, the masks automatically drop from overhead and, in a genuine emergency, passengers have just a short time to put them on before they begin to feel the effects of a lack of oxygen.

Hypoxia, low levels of oxygen in bodily tissues, can cause symptoms such as confusion, restlessness, difficulty breathing, a rapid heart rate and bluish skin. Eventually, a lack of oxygen could lead to loss of consciousness and, in worst-case scenarios, death.

When a passenger puts on an oxygen mask, they receive a continuous supply of air that enables them to breathe normally. Once the plane reaches a low enough altitude, the masks are no longer required.

Air New Zealand’s chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan apologised to passengers on the overnight flight from Los Angeles for the “alarming wake-up call”.

“This was not an emergency situation and the oxygen masks were not required,” he said.

Morgan said while cabin crew and pilots worked quickly to reassure those onboard, the airline recognised it was a “distressing” event.

The aircraft, designated ZK-OKQ, was grounded in June 2020 due to the pandemic. It returned to service in February, after undergoing maintenance in Auckland.