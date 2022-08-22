Interislander cancels Aratere sailings due to 'urgent repairs'

Interislander has cancelled sailings of its Aratere ferry until Tuesday due to urgent repairs to its engine ventilation system.

"We need to do urgent mechanical repairs to the engine ventilation system. We are unable to sail until this issue is fixed," the company said on its website.

Sailings were cancelled from Wellington at 4pm, Picton at 8.45pm and Tuesday from Picton at 11am.

On Monday, Executive General Manager Walter Rushbrook said sailings were expected to resume on Tuesday [4pm from Wellington].

“We are working to make the repairs as quickly as possible, but the system is difficult to access. We apologise for the disruption to our passengers and freight customers,” Rushbrooke said.

Ferries will be in short supply for the next two months, as maintenance and supply chain delays coincide with an unexpected increase in demand.

On August 3 Rushbrook said customers would need to book in advance and might not get their preferred sailing time.

Only one ferry was in place to cover passenger services for most of August and September.

The Aratere had only recently returned from wet dock at the beginning of the month while the Kaitaki was scheduled to head to dry dock in Sydney for essential maintenance, inspections and maritime re-certification.

Maintenance was usually scheduled during the period of lowest demand, both from a freight and passenger perspective, he said.

However, the company was noticing more bookings than expected for October through to Christmas, tracking more to 2019, pre-Covid levels.

“We seem to be getting increased inquiries from international travel agencies as well,” Rushbrook said.

