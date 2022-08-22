'Tears of frustration': Passengers bumped from overweight Jetstar flight to Rarotonga

A 71-year-old found herself in “tears of frustration and disappointment” after she and about 20 other passengers were told they could not board their Jetstar flight from Auckland to Rarotonga as it had reached its weight limit.

Valeska Campion had booked to travel to the Cook Islands on Saturday, August 20 to spend time with a close friend who is over there waiting for her.

“I desperately need a holiday at the moment,” she said. “I’ve moved house and it’s been full on and I’ve been working the whole time, so I’ve just been hanging on by the skin of my teeth to kick back. But instead I’m stuck in a motel having a little cry. It’s just so frustrating and actually a bit depressing.”

Campion said she arrived at Auckland Airport well before check-in closed but, when she reached the front of the queue, was told the plane could not take any more passengers as it was “too heavy”.

A Jetstar spokesperson said an additional weight restriction was placed on the flight on Saturday as a result of a change in weather conditions across the flight path.

“Unfortunately, this meant a number of passengers were unable to travel. These passengers have been reaccommodated on the next available flight to Cook Islands and offered accommodation in Auckland tonight, as well as meal vouchers and a travel credit.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jetstar said the flight to Rarotonga was subjected to additional weight restrictions when the weather changed.

Campion, who is travelling alone with carry-on luggage only, said she spent about five hours at the airport before being bused with other impacted passengers to the Best Western motel in Ellerslie.

She said airline staff told her on Saturday that they would be able to get her on a flight to Rarotonga on Monday, but she later discovered the next Jetstar flight to the Cook Islands was not until Tuesday.

She said she hopes a bus will arrive to take her back to the airport in time for the Tuesday flight, but is not confident she will get on it.

“I haven’t heard a word from them (Jetstar). Not a peep. No phone call, no email, no nothing… A really nice phone call reassuring us that we would definitely be on the Tuesday flight would have been nice, but I don’t even have a ticket. So I have absolutely no confidence I’ll get on the flight tomorrow.”

Campion had been under the impression she would be provided with three complimentary meals a day at the motel, but said she has received just one – “which is worse than in prison”.

The Jetstar spokesperson said the meal vouchers passengers were provided with entitle them to $30 worth of food a day.

Campion said other affected passengers include a Samoan family who have missed out on a birthday celebration, and two European couples on their honeymoon.

“It’s just been such an awful situation,” she said. “It’s been handled so badly… I’m stuck in Auckland in the middle of winter and I’ve only got summer clothes. You don’t want to go out in sandals and a singlet top...

“It’s just so frustrating. That’s what the tears are about really. Tears of frustration and disappointment.”

Aircraft weight limits can be affected by factors such as weather conditions – including wind – and short runways as well as passengers and cargo.

Pilots may not discover a plane will be too heavy in certain conditions until the pre-trip planning stage, which is why passengers are not given advanced warning.