Watch: High winds force plane to abort landing at Wellington Airport

A Jetstar flight from Auckland to Wellington missed its landing due to high winds, but successfully landed on a second attempt.

A Jetstar flight was forced to abort a landing attempt at Wellington airport early Friday morning, due to high winds.

Andre Ellis​ and his daughter Samantha​ were aboard the flight to Wellington, for Victoria University of Wellington’s open day.

Footage captured by Ellis showed the plane, which had departed from Auckland, descending as it approached the runway, before pulling up and flying off.

“You didn’t know what was happening because you weren’t prepared for it,” he said.

“There were no gasps or anything, it happened too quickly for anyone to be too afraid.”

Ellis, said while it wasn’t necessarily scary, after the missed landing the plane got “a lot” quieter.

They were in the air circling for approximately 15 minutes, before another successful landing attempt was made, he said.

The plane landed at around 8.31am Friday morning, 31 minutes behind schedule.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff They were in the air circling for approximately 15 minutes, before another successful landing attempt was made, he said. (File photo)

Ellis said there had been turbulence the plane landed and passengers were grateful the flight was over.

“Everyone started clapping – Quite the ride, what a day.”

Wellington Airport, external relations manager, Phil Rennie​ said it was “simply” a missed approach due to high winds.

“Nothing out of the ordinary here in Wellington,” he said.

Jetstar have been approached for comment.