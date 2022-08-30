Philippines: All 85 people on ferry that caught fire safely rescued

Smoke emerged from the second deck followed by flames, forcing many passengers to jump into the water in panic.

All 85 passengers and crew of an interisland ferry that caught fire near its port destination south of the Philippine capital Manila have been safely rescued and a search effort has been terminated.

The last two passengers unaccounted for on the M/V Asia Philippines, which was carrying 47 passengers and 38 crewmembers, turned out to have taken a different ferry.

They were earlier believed to be onboard the cargo and passenger vessel that was hit by fire as it approached the port in Batangas province, coast guard officials said.

The ferry, which came from Calapan city in Oriental Mindoro province, was more than a kilometre away from the Batangas port when smoke emerged from the second deck followed by flames, forcing many passengers to jump into the water in panic, according to one of the rescued passengers. They were plucked from the water by coast guard personnel, nearby bancas and tugboats.

READ MORE:

* Indonesia ferry catches fire at sea; amazingly all 195 aboard safe

* No lives lost as Spanish ferry ablaze in Meditteranean



A ship also helped the coast guard extinguish the fire on the ferry, which was later towed to an anchorage area as an investigation into the cause of the fire began, the coast guard said. Inspectors reported that the 16 vehicles carried on the ferry were not damaged.

Philippine Coast Guard/AP Coast guard personnel inspect the aftermath of fire on board M/V Asia Philippines, an interisland cargo and passenger vessel, near the Batangas port, southern Philippines.

The ferry’s proximity to the port allowed the rapid rescue of all the victims, one of whom was brought to a hospital with injuries, officials said.

Sea accidents are common in the Philippine archipelago because of frequent storms, badly maintained boats, overcrowding and spotty enforcement of safety regulations, especially in remote provinces.

In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

Philippine Coast Guard/AP Philippine coast guard personnel and volunteers have rescued more than 80 passengers and crew of an inter-island ferry that caught fire as it approached a port south of Manila.

Philippine Coast Guard/AP Many travellers had to jump into the water as flames spread fast in windy weather.