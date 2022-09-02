Pilot's plea to passengers: 'Quit sending naked pictures'

The Southwest Airlines pilot threatened to deplane passengers if more nude pictures were shared (file photo).

A US pilot gave passengers a stern talking to after a nude photo was shared via Airdrop, telling them their holiday could be cancelled.

Passenger Teighlor Marsalis shared a video to TikTok in which the Southwest Airlines pilot can be heard saying “So here’s the deal. If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody’s going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved and vacation is going to be ruined…

“Whatever that AirDrop thing is, quit sending naked pictures and let’s get yourself to Cabo.”

Marsalis told CNN that she and people around her were notified of the photo shared using Apple’s wireless service shortly after boarding the flight from Houston to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

AirDrop uses a combination of wi-fi and Bluetooth technology to enable people to share photos, videos and other files to other Apple devices. Those whose receiving setting is set to “everyone” can receive files from people not in their contacts lists.

While Marsalis declined the file, two women in front of her accepted it and showed her the photo of “a nude man that had AirDropped himself to everyone”, she said.

Marsalis said a female passenger alerted a flight attendant to the photo, who went and told the pilot.

Some 10 minutes after the pilot’s terse words about the nude picture, the plane took off, she said.

US lawmakers are trying to make the practice of sending unsolicited nude images, known as cyberflashing, illegal. In England and Wales, cyberflashing is set to become a specific offence punishable by up to two years in prison, but can already be prosecuted under existing legislation relating to malicious communications.

The video, which has been seen more than three million times, attracted mixed reactions from viewers.

Several said the pilot reminded them of a parent, with one saying he had “major dad vibes”.

“This feels like my mom turning around in the car to me and my twin sister. “If you don’t stop, I swear to God…”,” another said.

Others questioned the wisdom of accepting a file from someone you don’t know.

“You take that risk accepting anything airdropped from strangers,” one person said.

Another said she had accepted a file from a stranger once “and it was a video of a dancing hotdog”.