Harry Potter star kicked out of first class on Air Canada flight

Matthew Lewis has called out Air Canada for unceremoniously kicking him out of first class.

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis has slammed Air Canada on social media after airline staff allegedly “tore up” his first class ticket and made him sit in economy.

The actor, who played Neville Longbottom in the film series, called out the airline in a series of tweets, describing it as “the worst airline in North America”.

Lewis said he was kicked out of first class at the gate, with airline staff “literally tearing my ticket up”.

He said he was given no explanation other than the flight was full, and was told to sort it with customer service.

“I asked where that was. ‘Toronto’. I’m in Orlando,” he said.

Lewis said while he had been bumped before, he had never experienced anything like this.

“At the gate, less than two minutes to boarding and without explanation or apology? Never. They even said if I wanna complain or get a refund I have to reach out to them.”

The actor also criticised the practice of overbooking flights.

“How we as a society allowed overbooking flights to become a normal thing we all accept is INSANE. Amongst so many insane things,” he said.

Air Canada responded to Lewis on Twitter, saying it regretted hearing of the situation and encouraged him to message them directly with more details.

The airline told CTV News Toronto the matter was under review.