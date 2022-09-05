Riders rescued after trapped 10m in air on Gold Coast rollercoaster

Riders have been rescued from a rollercoaster at a Queensland theme park.

Four people were trapped 10 metres in the air for 90 minutes on the Scooby Doo Spookycoaster attraction at Movie World.

9News understands that the ride stopped after one of the riders took off a piece of clothing.

A Movie World spokesperson described it as a "minor guest behaviour incident", saying firefighters were called to unload the passengers because of where the ride stopped, in the "high zone".

"The guests on board were completely safe throughout the process and our expert team were in constant communication with them," they said, in a statement.

“The four guests on-board were all safely unloaded.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our highest priority and our team conduct regular training with QFES (Queensland Fire and Emergency Services) on these scenarios and we would like to thank them for their assistance."

Emergency services and technical rescue crews worked to safely remove the riders.

9News understands no one was injured in the incident.

This story was originally published on 9news.com.au and is republished with permission.