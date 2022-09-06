Watch: Amusement park ride in India malfunctions, hurting at least 10

WARNING: The video on this story may be upsetting for some viewers

At least 10 people, including children, have been injured after an amusement park ride in India plunged 24 metres to the ground.

Video of the incident showed the moment the ride, with dozens of people on board, malfunctioned at a fair in Mohali, Punjab, northwest India.

The ride featured a tower and a circular platform, which dropped abruptly once it reached the top and smashed into the ride’s base.

Local newspaper the Business Standard reported that about 50 people were on board the attraction at the time of crash.

According to local media, at least five children were taken to Fortis Hospital, a medical facility near the fair in Mohali.

TickerNews The amusement park ride malfunctioned, injuring 10 people.

“We saw people falling from the swing when it went up. There were children and women sitting in it,” a witness to the accident told The Indian Express.

Fair organisers blamed a “technical issue” for the accident and said they would cooperate with police, the Hindustan Times reported.

Mohali Police Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said authorities would launch an investigation and take “strict action”.