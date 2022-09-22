Expedia booking left student stranded with insufficient transfer time

A British student studying in New Zealand was left stranded in Auckland after a travel booking failed to allow enough time for her to transfer onto a flight home.

Sophie Bagot Jewitt, 21, is studying geography at the University of Otago and, after 2½ years away from her home during the Covid-19 pandemic, had a flight booked back to the United Kingdom, departing on June 22.

Her sister Emma used the Expedia website to book the flights.

Emma entered the required itinerary and dates, from Dunedin to London return, and Expedia offered a combination of flights. The trip involved Sophie taking an Air New Zealand flight from Dunedin to Auckland and then a British Airways flight to Heathrow via Qatar.

The total cost of the flights was $3574.

SUPPLIED Expedia is a third-party travel booking service founded by Microsoft in 2001. The company says: “We help our travellers and our partners find the right pathways through millions of possibilities to reach the best possible outcome.”

The domestic flight was to land at Auckland’s domestic terminal at 5.05pm. Her flight to London was scheduled to leave the international terminal at 6.25pm.

That left her just one hour and 20 minutes to get from the domestic terminal to the international terminal.

Auckland Airport recommends allowing two to three hours for those transferring from a domestic flight to an international flight on an airline different to the one used domestically.

As it happened, Sophie’s flight from Dunedin was 35 minutes late, and she missed her flight home.

As Sophie remained stranded in Auckland, her mother, Cosy, and sister Emma, who live in England, spent hours trying to get hold of someone at Expedia to speak with.

SUPPLIED Cosy Bagot Jewitt and her daughter Sophie.

“If we were lucky enough to get hold of anyone, as soon as the conversation got difficult they would cut us off,” Cosy Bagot Jewitt said.

She did get hold of someone at British Airways, who offered a flight on July 9 and suggested she go back to Expedia as it was at fault for breaching the minimum connection time.

Eventually Cosy turned to Flight Centre in Auckland.

“They couldn’t have tried harder to help and found a return flight costing a little over $9000 via the US leaving on July 26. The agent assured us that Expedia was liable,” Cosy said.

Sophie remained in Auckland for four days, in which time Cosy took up the battle with Expedia.

123RF Auckland Airport’s international departure area. The airport recommends allowing two to three hours if transferring from a domestic flight to an international flight on an airline different to the one used domestically. (File photo)

When finally able to make contact with an Expedia representative on July 6, Cosy Bagot Jewitt explained the situation and included receipts for the costs of the new flights as well as the accommodation and replacement train tickets required by Sophie because of the delay.

The total cost came to more than $13,000.

Cosy was told Expedia’s position was that it operates as a “third party intermediary” for travel providers such as British Airways, and it was “not liable for refunds based on the actions of the travel providers”.

Cosy was also informed that Expedia had contacted British Airways about the possibility of a refund and had been told that the airline would refund the $3574 cost of the flight, but nothing more. Expedia told Cosy she could expect an update on the refund from British Airways within six to eight weeks.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff When Sophie Bagot Jewitt flew from Dunedin to Auckland on June 22, she was expecting to board a British Airways flight to the UK. It was not to be. (File photo)

“We just couldn’t really believe that Expedia was brushing the matter off like this. Emma chose Expedia because it was a reputable brand. There were cheaper options but, ironically as it turns out, we thought Expedia would be more reliable,” Cosy said.

“We, like most people living outside of New Zealand I imagine, have no idea about the distance between the domestic and international terminals in Auckland, or the minimum recommended connection time. These are things you would think Expedia would know and would take into account when making bookings,” she said.

Cosy also contacted Sophie’s travel insurer, Allianz Partners. The company told her it wouldn’t be paying out because the recommended transit time at Auckland was three hours and “as you have missed your connecting flight due to insufficient layover time, we are unable to reimburse you for the additional expense incurred”.

Sophie returned to New Zealand on July 18.

Cosy is considering her legal options in pursuing a refund from Expedia. In the meantime she is advising anyone using the company to be aware that it books clients on flights without considering the recommended minimum transit times.

“Our family certainly won’t be using Expedia ever again,” she said.

Expedia spokesperson Sarah King said: “We regret that Ms Bagot Jewitt’s travel plans were disrupted, and our customer service team are reaching out to her directly to refund the total costs incurred.

“At Expedia we only display flights where our airline partners have deemed the connection and layover time serviceable. In the instance where disruption occurs, and a traveller misses their connecting flight, we advise travellers to contact the airline directly to be rebooked on the next available flight and to arrange accommodation, if required,” King said.