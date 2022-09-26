Plane overshoots runway in France, ends up in lake

The three people aboard were rescued unharmed.

An airport serving France's southern Mediterranean coast is closed indefinitely after a cargo plane overshot its runway on landing and finished nose-down in the water of an adjacent lake before dawn on Saturday (local time).

The three people aboard were rescued unharmed from the Boeing 737 that was laden with air freight and came to a stop in reeds, grass and water at the airport outside the city of Montpellier, regional authorities said.

The Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses (BEA) posted photos of the plane on Twitter.

“Accident of @BoeingFrance #737 registered EC-NLS operated by #WestAtlantic / runway excursion during landing on 24/09/22 at the airport of @mplaeroport/ 4 investigators @BEA_Aero on site / opening of a security investigation.”

The West Atlantic plane had arrived from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.

The airport is closed to passenger and cargo flights until the plane has been moved, authorities said. An accident investigation in underway.