'Please explain': Travellers forced to sleep on the floor at Auckland Airport

Transit passengers stuck outside the departure lounge try to get some sleep on the floor.

A group of travellers that were forced to sleep on the floor of a hallway at Auckland Airport just metres from a departure lounge are demanding an explanation.

Around 100 travellers flying from Samoa to Australia via Auckland were denied entry to the departure lounge for three hours in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A passenger, Elizabeth Nanai took to social media, calling the incident “absolutely disgusting.”

“Workers dumped the elderly from their wheelchairs and left it to us to find warm cardigans and clothes to try to keep them warm on the floor.”

Images shared by Nanai show passengers using their luggage as pillows as they lie on the linoleum floor.

“Someone needs to be accountable. Transit numbers are mega from the Pacific islands. You need to be more prepared!” she said.

Nanai said they were unable to get assistance despite calling helplines for the airport, Aviation Security and Air New Zealand.

In a statement, Auckland Airport said: “passengers transferring between an international flight to another international flight are required to be screened by the Aviation Security Service on arrival before moving onto a gate lounge.”

However, they said that Aviation Security staff did not operate a dedicated screening point past 11pm at night.

“There has been an arrangement in place for Aviation Security to screen passengers outside these hours, but it is dependent on its ability to redeploy staff to this area.

“We are currently working with airlines and Aviation Security on a solution to ensure the timely screening of transit passengers regardless of their time of arrival.”

This explanation did not sit well with passengers when they were at the airport.

Supplied Some of the passengers forced to lie on the floor were in their 70s

“At least if you don't have staff to process us at transit have more chairs available. Prioritise what is important,” Nanai said.

Auckland Airport did not respond when asked if transit passengers were due an apology.

Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board chairperson Tauanu'u Nick Bakulich was also among those contacted by disgruntled passengers from the flight.

Bakulich said it was “absolutely not good enough” and called on Auckland Airport to explain how the situation could be allowed to happen.

“It was very disappointing that it came to this. It should have been a simple matter, that someone with authority could have opened up a waiting room.

“It’s a bad reflection on us as a country. This is not the way we treat our neighbours.”

Auckland Council is 22% shareholder in Auckland Airport.