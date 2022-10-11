Video shows dramatic moment plane makes emergency descent without landing gear in Australia

A pilot has performed an amazing emergency landing at an airport in South Australia after his small plane's landing gear became stuck.

Emergency crews were on standby as the pilot made his nail-biting descent, after dozens of attempts.

The pilot circled multiple times as emergency crews and CFS doused the runway at Aldinga airstrip, south of Adelaide, in firefighting foam.

After finally bringing the plane down, the pilot scrambled out, unscathed.﻿

The alarm had been raised over an hour earlier, when the pilot of the Beechcraft Baron plane told those on the ground he had no landing gear.

He began to circle, approaching the runway again and again, only to take off again multiple times.

At one stage, the small aircraft headed out over the water, possibly to get rid of some of its fuel and reduce the risk of fire.

"He would be going through hell at the moment," said one witness.

An hour and fifty minutes after he had first taken off, the plane came in to land and made it successfully.

The pilot was applauded for his handling of the emergency, and thanked responders.

