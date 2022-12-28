Bagmageddon: The suitcases lost for a week at Auckland airport

Christmas presents, birthday gifts, medication and clothes. It’s all in Fiona Peacock’s luggage which has been missing for a week at Auckland International Airport.

She’s been left with just the clothes she wore on the flight, and a helpline too full to leave messages on.

Peacock and her two children – Lilly, 19, and Oscar, 18 – flew from London via Singapore and Sydney last week, but they missed the Auckland connection after their Heathrow flight was delayed.

Rebooked on a flight to Wellington, the family was promised their bags were on the same plane. But when they arrived on the evening of December 21, they were told their luggage was still in Sydney.

READ MORE:

* How to survive airport madness this Christmas

* Lost your luggage? Video reveals hundreds of bags waiting at Auckland Airport

* Is 'airmageddon' coming to NZ? Here's what you need to know about flying this Christmas



After repeated phonecalls, and days later, Peacock was told the bags were in Auckland – but the news doesn’t inspire confidence, as photos popping up on social media show a massive build up of unaccompanied luggage in the airport’s arrivals hall.

Peacock is concerned that the people who should be reuniting passengers with their luggage are on holiday. Returning to Wellington airport on December 23 to ask about compensation for the lost luggage, Peacock found nobody there to talk to.

“The phone number we were given is a nightmare. It goes straight to voicemail, then says it’s full and can’t take a message.”

Shane Reti/Supplied National MP Dr Shane Reti photographed baggage piled up in the arrivals hall at Auckland International Airport on December 26.

The only time someone answered the phone, Peacock was told her bags were in Auckland and they would be couriered to where the family is staying with relatives in Martinborough. No bags have arrived.

On Tuesday, Peacock went back to Wellington airport, hopeful the suitcases had been sent there. But there was no sign.

“There was a young girl there who said she couldn’t call her boss because he was on holiday,” says Peacock, who can’t believe part of the flight industry is shut down over the holiday period.

“I’ve travelled to New Zealand for 25 years and I’ve never had a problem.

”My kids are getting worried because my HRT is stuck in the bags. It would be even worse if it was other serious medications. There’s things in there that are irreplaceable.”

Is your luggage lost at Auckland Airport? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Left with just the clothes they travelled in, the family has had to buy underwear, clothing and toiletries.

Qantas have now told the family it will be two weeks until they see their baggage again. But with her children due to fly back to the UK in two weeks, Peacock is worried she might be stuck lugging four bags halfway around the world on her own when she flies a month later.

Qantas has been contacted for comment.

According to Auckland Airport, Peacock’s experience comes amid a wider disruption.

-/Supplied Lilly, Fiona and Oscar Peacock flew into Wellington on December 21. A week later they are still waiting for their luggage.

“We are continuing to see the downstream impact of offshore disruption in the aviation system impacting travellers arriving in New Zealand,” said an airport spokesperson.

“As a result of this disruption, mishandled bags are arriving daily at Auckland Airport. While the number can fluctuate, there are currently larger than usual volumes.”

The spokesperson says the airport is concerned about the issue and is working with airlines and their ground handlers to see what can be done to resolve it.

“Auckland Airport’s advice to travellers is to pack any critical items (medications, high value and irreplaceable items) in their carry-on hand luggage rather than placing it in check in luggage.

“Airports are ecosystems, and it’s always the responsibility of airlines to take care of customers’ bags and ensure they reach the right destination. When bags go missing, airlines work with their ground handlers to find lost baggage and return it to customers. Travellers with lost baggage should please get in touch with the airline that flew them to New Zealand,” the airport spokesperson says.

Anna Fifield/Supplied A broken X-ray machine caused long queues at Wellington Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a broken X-ray machine at Wellington Airport caused delays for Air NZ passengers checking in on Wednesday morning and Tuesday afternoon. The X-ray machine, used by Air NZd and maintained by Wellington Airport, broke down and a part had to be flown in.

An X-ray technician was at the airport on Wednesday and the machine was back in operation by midday.