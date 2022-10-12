Watch: Wheel falls off giant 747 — bounces into vineyard

Footage shared on social media shows the wheel falling off just seconds after take-off.

Footage has emerged of a wheel falling off a Boeing 747 Dreamlifter as it departed an Italian Airport.

The video, shared on social media, shows a normal-looking take-off, followed by the plane launching into the sky. A few seconds later, a trail of black smoke emerges before one of its giant wheels falls back to earth, bouncing along the runway.

The Dreamlifter is a super-sized 747, designed to transport Boeing 787 Dreamliner parts between the United States, Japan and Italy - hence the name Dreamlifter. It can hold roughly three times the load of the 747-400F, which is a traditional freighter.

The aircraft is operated by Atlas Air, a cargo airline, on behalf of Boeing. The plane was headed from Taranto, Italy to Charleston, South Carolina where there is a 787 final assembly facility.

Despite the wheel falling off, the plane continued its 11-hour journey across the Atlantic and landed ‘safely’. The enormous plane, which can lift 131 tonnes of freight, has 18 wheels – with each of them weighing more than 100 kilograms.

Boeing released a statement to Simple Flying confirming the incident, saying it will “support our operator’s [Atlas Air] investigation.”

According to a local paper, Corriere della Sera, the wheel was found in a vineyard at the end of the runway.

The paper claimed the plane was carrying the fuselage of a 787.