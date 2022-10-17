Private plane makes emergency landing on road in the US

A small airplane has experiencing technical problems and had to make an emergency landing on a road in Dallas, US neighbourhood.

Engine problems forced the plane to land on West Kiest Boulevard, WFAA-TV reported.

The unnamed husband and wife who were operating the airplane were not hurt and there were no injuries on the ground, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the multi-engine DA-622 landed about 2 miles (32.km) from Dallas Executive Airport. The plane was en route to the airport from Winston Field in Snyder, Texas, about 250 miles (402km) west of Dallas, WFAA reported.

There was no fire or leaked fuel at the landing site, but some power lines were knocked down and a speed limit sign was struck, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

SCREENSHOT No one was injured in the emergency landing.

Electric utility Oncor said only one customer lost service due to the contact with power lines, WFAA reported.