Watch: The roughest plane rides and dodgiest landings
If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ve probably had a white-knuckle experience while your plane’s pilot battles Wellington’s winds or a turbulent arrival at Queenstown Airport.
Your short trip might have even turned into an hours-long ordeal after being turned around and sent back home, unable to land.
There are certain airports around Aotearoa that guarantee a bumpy landing – but pilots say that landing and take-off any airport can be challenging in the right (or wrong) conditions.
Let’s take a look at some of the roughest plane rides and almost-landings.
Plane aborts landing at Rarotonga
This Air New Zealand plane was forced to turn around and head back to Auckland after pulling out of its landing at Rarotonga International Airport, just metres from the ground. Fascinated locals gathered near the end of the runway to watch aircraft attempt to land amid stormy weather.
A passenger on the flight told Stuff that the plane was “rocking and shaking” as it approached Rarotonga.
Bumpy arrivals in the capital city
After three tries, this 2018 flight finally made it to the ground. Air New Zealand later said that changing wind directions hampered landing efforts.
And in this video, from a different flight, the wing of a plane can be seen shaking and wobbling as it descends upon the capital city.
Windy Wellington proves too much for these Jetstar flights
Severe gales across Wellington prevented this Jetstar plane from finishing its descent into the capital city.
In another separate incident, an attempted landing at Wellington airport was abandoned due to high winds. The flight was able to land during a second try.
Birds hamper landing in Nelson
While wild weather is usually to blame for aborted landings, this flight to Nelson was forced to abandon its arrival attempt after nearly hitting a flock of birds. Stuff Travel reporter Brook Sabin said the flight was already bumpy thanks to stormy weather, and just minutes earlier a flight attendant had told passengers where to find sick bags.