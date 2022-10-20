James Corden gets banned by airline, sort of

It’s been a rough couple of days for “diva” James Corden after his behaviour at a New York restaurant saw him banned from dining there, albeit briefly.

Never one to miss an opportunity to put the boot in, Ryanair has now decided to ban the talk show host and actor.

It is pretty doubtful the multi-millionaire would ever be on a cheeky £33 return flight from London Stansted to Alicante, but the infamous social media team at the Irish airline has decided he isn’t welcome on board any more.

In a tweet, the airline posted a photo of the Gavin & Stacey star with a big red cross through his face, with the message: “James Corden BANNED from Ryanair.” Whether the 44-year-old comedian is actually banned hasn’t been verified.

It’s resulted in thousands of retweets and hundreds of thousands of ‘likes’.

The comedian’s woes started earlier this week when he was labelled "abusive” for his behaviour and mistreatment of staff at the famous Manhattan restaurant, Balthazar.

In a stinging Instagram rebuke from owner Keith McNally, the Brit was labelled “a tiny Cretin of a man”. The reason? A couple of alleged run-ins including once when he verbally assaulted staff after a less-than-satisfactory all-yolk omelette for his wife, Julia Carey.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images It’s been a rough couple of days for James Corden.

The ban was short-lived, as McNally revealed an apologetic Corden had called to say sorry.

Ryanair’s online presence on Twitter contains a fair amount of trolling.

Last month it took aim at a passenger who complained over the lack of window at their emergency exit seat. Ryanair responded with a simple red outline on the small window on the exit door.

The social media team has also taken on tennis player Novak Djokovic over his anti-vaccine stance, and embattled current UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.