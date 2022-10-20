Man fined $2550 after being photographed feeding a dingo on Fraser Island

The man was waiting in line for a ferry in April when he was seen feeding the dingo.

A﻿ 23-year-old has been slugged with a big fine for deliberately feeding a dingo on the island of K'gari (Fraser Island).

The man was waiting in line for a ferry in April when he was seen feeding the dingo, or wongari in the local Indigenous dialect, and was this week fined A$2300 (NZ$2550) following an investigation from the ﻿Queensland Department of Environment and Sciences (DES).

According to the DES, the man was fined following a tip-off from a bystander who took several pictures.

"A member of the public told rangers the man was at the front of the vehicle line while he was waiting for the ferry at Hook Point back in April," DES Compliance Manager Mike Devery said in a statement.

"The person said the man was 'brazenly' feeding the wongari, and given his place at the front of the queue, his offending was witnessed by multiple people.

"Thankfully, the member of the public was able to take photos of the man as he fed the wongari, and they provided them to rangers.

"Following a review of the witness statements and photographs, QPWS compliance officers interviewed the man and he admitted feeding the dingo.

"The man told compliance officers that he threw biscuits in the sand to the wongari when he was cleaning out his vehicle."

While significant, the $2300 is much lower than the maximum fine a court can impose for feeding a dingo, which sits at A$11,500.

﻿Devery said the penalties were in place in order to keep people and the animals safe.

"Feeding wongari can cause them to become habituated and approach people for food, which can put people and the wongari at risk," he said.

123RF Large fines are in place for people who feed dingos on K'Gari (Fraser Island). (file photo)

"Around 400,000 people visit the island each year, and a small percentage of those visitors are disregarding the safety of the wongari and other residents or visitors.

"Rangers are asking residents and visitors to report all incidents of food availability and deliberate feeding as soon as possible."

It is the second time this year someone has been fined for feeding a dingo while waiting for the ferry at Hook Point.﻿

This story was originally published on 9news and is republished with permission.