Tourist poses semi-nude on steps of Italian cathedral

The woman was seen posing mostly nude on the steps of an Amalfi church.

Three visitors to Italy’s Amalfi Coast have been accused of committing “obscene acts in a public place” after staging a near-nude photo shoot on the steps of a mediaeval cathedral.

A video published by local media shows a woman standing at the top of the steps of the Amalfi Cathedral, said to contain the remains of Saint Andrew, with just a long piece of red material to cover her front.

The woman who filmed the risqué photo shoot can be heard calling the visitors “crazy”, and saying “naked at the church” in disbelief.

CNN cited a representative of the Amalfi police as saying that the visitors – including a male photographer and an assistant – were English and had been referred to the public prosecutors’ office for “obscene acts in a public place”.

READ MORE:

* Balcony nude photo shoot group to be deported from Dubai

* Machu Picchu, Peru: Tourists arrested for allegedly defecating in sacred temple

* Woman dies at famous Australian selfie spot



However, the Daily Mail reported that the woman who partially stripped on the steps was 28-year-old Canadian “would-be influencer” Savannah Cross.

The UK publication said British woman Jemma Hopson, 29, had been interviewed by police about the incident, adding that onlookers believed she had been assisting on the photo shoot.

The Daily Mail said it understood the two women were celebrating a mutual friend’s birthday on the Amalfi Coast, a popular tourist destination.

Local website Amalfi Notizie said the woman had told police they were creating a memento of their trip.

The tourists are not the first to cause a commotion in Italy in recent months.

In May, a Saudi man was charged after driving a rented Maserati down Rome’s Spanish Steps, and two American tourists were caught skinny-dipping in Venice’s UNSECO-listed canals. In January, a Czech tourist was banned from Venice for 48 hours and fined US$513 after being caught posing topless on a war memorial.