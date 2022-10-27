Kiwi influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray detained in Iran no strangers to misadventure, once held at gunpoint

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, who are traveling the world in a Jeep, entered Iran in July. Their Instagram accounts then went silent for months.

Getting detained in protest-stricken Iran for four months was not the first brush with misadventure for Kiwi couple Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray.

The social media influencers have never been afraid of veering off the beaten track into what many might regard as dangerous territory.

Before their ordeal in Iran, from which they are understood to have departed “safe and well”, they had driven through war-torn South Sudan and been held up at gunpoint en route to the Ethiopian depression known as the “Gateway to Hell”.

Commonly described as the hottest, driest and most inhospitable place on the planet, the Danakil Depression is also an occasional battleground for warring tribes and popular stomping ground for bandits from neighbouring Eritrea.

READ MORE:

* Kiwi couple held at gunpoint en route to Ethiopia's 'Gateway to Hell'

* Kiwi influencers who disappeared in protest-stricken Iran for four months 'safe and well' after being detained

* After visiting 76 countries, the Expedition Earth influencers got stuck in NZ - and built a tiny home



The couple went prepared with slat armour in their Jeep and local guards armed with AK47s, but ran into trouble nonetheless.

Ordered to pull over by six uniformed teenagers, Thackwray had a gun held to her head while Richwhite was pinned to the ground and their belongings were ransacked.

Eventually let go and still eager for adventure, the couple went on to explore the region’s treacherous acidic pools, coloured yellow and turquoise by volcanic magma heating rain and seawater from the coast.

Thackwray, the daughter of yacht builder Phillip Thackwray, even took a dip (she described the experience as a bit like being cooked alive from the inside).

EXPEDITION EARTH The Danakil Depression is commonly described as the hottest, driest and most inhospitable place on the planet.

“The ground here is not at all stable and is known to have large water pockets under the salt flats which cannot be seen while driving,” Thackwray told Stuff in August 2019.

“Falling into one of these waterholes with our three-tonne Jeep would have been a fatal error.”

Asked whether she and Richwhite, the son of investment banker David Richwhite, had always been daring, Thackwray said the fact they decided to drive around the world together on their second date and actually did it three months later “shows we have always been spontaneous and loved living life with a little risk”.

“Many of our friends still say they would never want to do what we are doing, especially when it has involved driving through countries such as Nicaragua and Sudan in a civil war,” she told Stuff in September 2019, shortly after controversially climbing to a pool overlooking one of Germany’s highest waterfalls.

Thackwray described climbing up to the remote Bavarian forest pool as pretty tame in comparison, saying “the more experiences we have like this, the more immune and less afraid we become”.

The couple set out on what was to be a three-year world tour before the pandemic, planning to drive the second-hand Jeep Wrangler they’d named Gunther in honour of legendary German road tripper Gunther Holtorf from Alaska to New Zealand via all seven continents.

Their aim, Thackwray said, was to highlight the impact of human beings on some of the world’s most fragile ecosystems.

Before the pandemic, they’d visited more than 76 countries, driving the length of the Americas and up through Africa into Europe, documenting their journey for their more than 300,000 followers on their Expedition Earth Instagram page and producing footage for National Geographic.

Expedition Earth Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite in Siberia before the pandemic struck.

They were in northern Siberia, looking forward to heading to the remote Yamal Peninsula, when the pandemic struck and the New Zealand embassy in Moscow notified them that the borders around them had closed.

With the frozen rivers that served as the region’s roads beginning to thaw, they knew their only option was to drive the 3200km back to Moscow and get back to New Zealand as quickly as possible.

“For six consecutive days, one of us drove while the other slept as we zigzagged our way down the frozen Ob River,” they wrote in a 2020 social media post.

“When we arrived at Sheremetyevo, we could see the airliners all parked up on the grass. It became obvious that we were not going to be returning to Gunther any time soon.”

Expedition Earth Bridget Thackwray and Topher Richwhite in Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park.

Using a translation app to negotiate a 12-month parking permit, they returned to New Zealand in April of that year, upset they had to abandon their mission, but grateful they were able to fly home to safety.

Settling in Northland, they got engaged and built a tiny home on the land just north of Kerikeri that Thackwray shares with her three sisters.

Not ones to remain in one place for long, they embarked on a road trip through New Zealand before starting what they described as their “greatest journey together yet” – marriage – this June.

The morning after their wedding, they flew back to Russia to pick up Gunther and picked up where they’d left off on their world tour, passing through Turkey – where they drove along the Tas Yol passage, considered one of the world’s most dangerous roads – before heading to Iran in early July. And that was the last their social media followers heard from them.

EXPEDITION EARTH Thackwray in the "alien-like" landscape of the Danakil.

Stuff reached out to them to see how they were getting on, but received no response. Which, as Stuff revealed on Wednesday, was because they were waiting for the Government to negotiate their exit from Iran.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to Stuff on Wednesday that the pair were “safe and well” but declined to comment further for privacy reasons.

Whether or not the couple resume their world tour when they have recovered from what was no doubt a harrowing ordeal, remains to be seen.

But it’s hard to imagine that their extraordinary spirit of adventure has been completely extinguished.