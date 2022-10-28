7 hurt when amusement park train derails in US

Six patrons and one employee were taken by ambulance to hospitals.

Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri, US.

The derailment happened Wednesday evening (local time) at Silver Dollar City.

Six patrons and one employee were taken by ambulance to hospitals after the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed, the amusement park said in a statement.

Stone County Emergency Management Director Tom Martin said three cars derailed, falling onto their side. Martin said no one appeared to have any broken bones or other serious injuries.

The train takes passengers on a 20-minute ride through the countryside, a ride interrupted by a pretend train robbery, according to Silver Dollar City's website.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the accident.