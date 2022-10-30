Jetstar leaves bags, including one with cancer medication, behind in Australia

A Jetstar flight heading from the Gold Coast to Christchurch had to leave 50 bags behind, including one containing someone’s vital medications, due to weather conditions. (File pic)

A man travelling on a Jetstar flight from Australia to Christchurch landed without vital medication after the airline left 50 bags behind.

But Jetstar says it was left with few choices after poor weather required it to take on additional fuel.

Canterbury man Stephen Stuart​ said his brother flew from Gold Coast Airport to Christchurch, landing on Friday morning, for a family visit.

His brother had to bring cancer medication and was advised to put it into his checked luggage.

While the flight landed safe and sound, multiple passengers’ bags were left behind.

“It was pandemonium,” Stuart said.

A long wait on hold with Jetstar’s call centre was mostly fruitless while they were unable to even get a case number after filing a report.

“They make an art form of not being able to be contacted.

“There is probably quite a few grumpy people around.”

Going without medication for an unknown period of time was not an option, so they had to go to a doctor for more, Stuart said.

A Jetstar spokesperson said staff had to leave 50 bags in Australia as bad weather required the plane to take on more fuel without additional weight.

“Unfortunately, it is people or bags [left behind].”

The bags were placed on the next available flight, which left on Saturday evening.

Customers should have been contacted about the situation so their bags could be delivered to them first thing in the morning, they said.