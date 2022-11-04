Flight disruptions continue, expected to ease over weekend

It's the biggest ever jet to be based in the domestic fleet, and will need to board earlier than normal to get away on time.

Flight cancellations have continued on Friday, but Air New Zealand is not expecting disruption over the weekend now the weather has cleared.

Passengers complained of chaos at Auckland Airport on Thursday after an Air New Zealand flight to Christchurch was cancelled in the afternoon due to “staffing shortages as a result of weather disrupts throughout the day”.

Other flights with the airline were also affected, including to Tauranga, Napier, Wellington and Queenstown.

Some affected passengers on the Auckland to Christchurch flight must wait until Saturday for another flight, an airline spokesperson said. Others, however, have been accommodated on same-day services.

Auckland Airport’s online flight information showed 10 Air New Zealand flights had been cancelled on Friday. Flights to Whāngārei, Christchurch, Queenstown, New Plymouth and Tauranga were affected, as were flights from Christchurch, Palmerston North, Whāngārei, New Plymouth and Queenstown.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the flights were cancelled because of engineering requirements, and that all affected customers had been rebooked on same-day services.

All Jetstar, Barrier Air and Air Chathams services were shown to be going ahead.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Air NZ does not expect flight disruptions over the coming weekend.

Wellington Airport’s online arrivals and departures board showed no cancellations, while Christchurch Airport’s flight information showed one cancellation (Air New Zealand flight NZ527 from Auckland).

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said disruption was not expected to continue over the weekend now the weather forecast had improved.

Airlines are not required to compensate passengers whose domestic flights are cancelled or delayed for reasons outside its control, such as bad weather, under the Civil Aviation and Consumer Guarantees acts.

Air New Zealand says it does its best to get affected passengers on the next available flight. If the new booking doesn’t suit, passengers can change it online, call the contact centre, or see staff at the airport counter.

Passengers with more expensive fare types may be eligible for a refund.