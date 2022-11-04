Brawls, headbutts and broken teeth: Why air rage has spiked during the pandemic

The footage that emerged this week of a brawl between notorious gang families at New South Wales’ Ballina Airport is just the latest example of the “air rage” that appears to have taken off since Covid-related travel restrictions eased.

Last year was the worst on record for disruptive passenger behaviour in the United States, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data shows. The agency logged 5981 reports of unruly passengers as of December 31, 2021 - a dramatic increase on the 146 reports in 2019.

Concerned about the “disturbing increase” in threatening and violent behaviour on flights, the agency introduced tougher penalties for perpetrators, replacing warnings and counselling with double-figure fines and jail time.

But “air rage” isn’t just a US problem. Europe has seen high-profile incidents on flights departing from England, Spain, Amsterdam and Glasgow, while Australia’s major airlines launched a joint campaign in 2021 to remind passengers to be respectful on board after a spike in abusive behaviour.

Union E tū director Savage said air rage is less prevalent in New Zealand than some other countries, but it certainly does happen. One particularly well-publicised incident involved former Instagram glamour model Hannah Lee Pierson, who drunkenly threatened to blow up a plane from Melbourne to New Zealand in November 2020 after being denied a free glass of wine. Pierson later pleaded guilty to two charges disruptive conduct towards a crew member, and disorderly behaviour.

“There will always be times when one or two passengers disrupt a flight, but crew are ever vigilant to what is happening and always have the integrity and safety of the flight foremost in their minds,” Savage said.

NINE Footage allegedly showed Hamzy and Alameddine associates brawling at NSW’s Ballina Airport.

Air rage is far from a new phenomenon, but the pandemic has added fuel to the fire. While we have had to learn to live with Covid-19 in the community, being crammed into a plane cabin with complete strangers can lead to feelings of anxiety and the kind of outbursts well-documented online, experts say.

Ina Reichenberger, head of tourism management at Victoria University of Wellington, said the short-staffed aviation sector’s struggle to keep up with demand since travel restrictions eased may help explain a resurgence of reports on unruly passenger behaviour.

“This is a period where international airlines are struggling to fulfil demand, recruit staff, and are as a result providing a customer service that is objectively worse and simultaneously more expensive than pre-Covid,” she said.

“Customer awareness of the likelihood of disrupted travel can put many travellers under increasing stress even before the journey begins, and the subsequent delays and cancellations without staff and systems in place to deal with affected passengers appropriately increases the likelihood of air rage.”

Reichenberger said instances of air rage are often linked to dissatisfaction with customer service or annoyance at other passengers’ behaviour, while alcohol and drugs and travel-related stress also play a role in many cases.

“Personality factors into it as well of course. Prior research on the subject has identified that violent passengers have at least one of three psychological traits: a sense of entitlement, opposition to authority, and a fear of loss of control.

“However, at the core of air rage tends to lie the perceived customer experience, and increasingly tight seating arrangements, the rise of intrusive security measures, as well as often badly managed cancellations and lost luggage are often considered responsible for rises in air rage.”

While there’s nothing passengers can do about cancellations, delays, armrest hogs, seat kickers, and other irritating travellers, our expectations determine the extent of our frustrations, Reichenberger said.

“With the holidays nearing, let’s be prepared for delays and cancellations with extra snacks and supplies, if possible select flight times that are generous and allow for some delays, hope for the best and expect the worst, and keep in mind that, so far, no case of air rage has been effective in improving anyone’s experience.

“It is the loss of control, often coupled with a lack of information, that is very difficult to deal with for many, and having prepared for different scenarios and outcomes will help us retain a sense of agency in situations where we are otherwise powerless as passengers.”

Below are five pandemic-era incidences where things really did get out of control on planes. The punishments of most of those who acted out should be enough to motivate most of us to do our best to keep our cool.

Biting, headbutting and trying to open the cabin door

In July, a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas to Charlotte, North Carolina pushed a flight attendant out of her way in an attempt to open the cabin door, according to the FAA.

When two flight attendants tried to restrain her, she “repeatedly” hit one on the head and, once restrained, proceeded to headbutt, bite and spit at other passengers. Detained by law enforcement upon arrival in Charlotte, she was subsequently fined US$81,950 (NZ$142,000).

Kiss and run

A Delta Airlines passenger was also issued a hefty (US$77,272) fine after trying to kiss and hug the passenger seated next to her before attempting to exit the aircraft mid-flight. According to the FAA, she refused to return to her seat and bit another passenger on several occasions.

Windmemories/Wikimedia Commons Donghei Airlines is based in Shenzhen, China (file photo).

Brawl over toilet rules leaves pilot with missing teeth

An alleged brawl over toilet rules left a pilot with a missing tooth and flight attendant with a broken arm on a Donghei Airlines flight between the Chinese cities of Nantong and Xian.

The South China Morning Post reported that the fight began after the pilot used the first-class toilet and reprimanded the flight attendant for letting a passenger stand in the aisle by the door. Donghei Airlines confirmed on Chinese social media platform Weibo that both the pilot and flight attendant had been suspended.

Fight leaves flight attendant with stitches and broken teeth

In May, a California woman punched a Southwest Airlines flight attendant in the face during a flight between Sacramento and San Diego, breaking her teeth.

The trouble began during the flight’s final descent when 29-year-old Vyvianna Quinonez was asked to buckle her seatbelt, stow her tray table and put on her face mask properly during the final descent.

Footage captured by another passenger show that, instead, she got up and punched the flight attendant in the face and grabbed her hair. The plea agreement said the attendant was left with a cut under her eye that needed stitches and three chipped teeth, two of which needed crowns. Quinonez was later ordered to pay US$26,000 in restitution and a US$7500 fine for assault.

Steven Senne/AP An American Airlines passenger was shown calling a flight attendant a ‘fat gorilla’ in a widely shared TikTok video.

Flight attendant scolds passengers for making job a “living hell”

An American Airlines flight attendant scolded passengers for making his job a “living hell” on a flight from Los Angeles to Charlotte that diverted to Raleigh as a result of bad weather.

A widely-shared TikTok video shared by an outraged musician shows a 22-year-old male passenger calling a female flight attendant a “fat gorilla” and swearing at her after being told to put on a mask. A male attendant can be heard saying over the plane’s intercom that “the fact that we get insulted and mistreated by passengers over things we cannot control is disgusting.

“We're just trying to go to Charlotte. But shame on the passengers that have made this flight a living hell for the flight attendants."

A spokeswoman for the Raleigh Durham Airport Authority said no passenger was removed from the plane and arrested because of the incident.