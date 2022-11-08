Comedian details 'scary' hotel experience: 'You can never be too safe'

A comedian currently travelling around the US on tour has shared a warning for others after a 'scary' experience in a hotel in Dallas.

Heather McDonald took to her TikTok account to reveal what happened after she returned to her room﻿ from having lunch, for a knock to sound at her room door moments later.

"I'm like, 'Hello?' And this guy – I can't understand what he's saying, but he's saying something, and I immediately double-lock the door," McDonald recalls in the clip that's been viewed almost 1 million times.

She said she asked the man what he wanted only for him to continue to give conflicting reasons, claiming she had called him up from housekeeping to deliver something.

McDonald looked through the ﻿peephole and noted the man wasn't wearing any kind of hotel staff or housekeeping uniform, nor did he have a trolley with supplies.

"I immediately called downstairs to tell them my concern, where my room was, what floor I was on, what I saw," ﻿she continued, admitting that she "could be wrong".

"Better safe than sorry, and especially when you're a woman travelling alone, don't open the door for anyone, and look through the peephole," McDonald concludes.

"You can also ask them to leave it at the door… if you want more towels, or something…It's scary out there."

In the comments people were equally shocked by the situation, with some sharing their ways of keeping safe while travelling alone. ﻿

"All hotels should at least make you swipe your room key to go up in the elevator," suggested one person.

"I always leave the TV on and say goodbye as if I'm with someone else when I leave my hotel room, and I announce I'm back when I open the door," another person wrote.

While a third said: "I travel a lot alone. First thing I ever do when I walk in is lock the double lock – you were smart! Good job! I also talk to an imaginary husband."

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission