Watch: Wild passenger melts down at Mexican airport after missing her flight

A distressed woman has been captured on video attacking an airport check-in clerk in Mexico after she was late for her flight.

In the footage the woman can be seen throwing punches at an Emirates airline employee at Mexico City International Airport. The traveller can be heard yelling and screaming before hurling objects from behind the check-in counter, including luggage and computer equipment.

She continues to climb on top of the check-in counter and shout at other airport travellers before being taken away and detained by airport security.

In a media statement, Emirates said the woman had checked into her flight too late. She also tried to use an expired passport for her journey.

READ MORE:

* 'Hostile' flyer who peed in plane aisle could face prison in the US

* Passengers force pilots to divert two American Airlines flights

* US flight attendant suffers broken bones in 'one of the worst displays of unruly behaviour' in the skies



Supplied A distressed woman has been captured on video attacking an airport check-in desk in Mexico after she was late for her flight.

Emirates told The Independent in a statement, “We can confirm that on November 1, an incident occurred at the check-in counter at Mexico City International Airport, whereby a passenger reported late to the check-in counter was also found to be travelling with an expired passport.”

“The customer was refused travel and became unruly and physically abusive to the ground staff, making it necessary for airport security and the police to intervene. The safety of our passengers and crew is of critical importance and will not be compromised.”

The wild tantrum is the latest example of air rage that appears to have taken off since Covid-related travel restrictions eased. Last week, video emerged of a brawl between notorious gang families at New South Wales’ Ballina Airport.

Supplied The woman climbed on top of the check-in counter.

Last year was the worst on record for disruptive passenger behaviour in the United States, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) data shows. The agency logged 5981 reports of unruly passengers as of December 31, 2021 - a dramatic increase on the 146 reports in 2019.

Concerned about the “disturbing increase” in threatening and violent behaviour on flights, the agency introduced tougher penalties for perpetrators, replacing warnings and counselling with double-figure fines and jail time.

But “air rage” isn’t just a US problem. Europe has also seen high-profile incidents on flights, while Australia’s major airlines launched a joint campaign in 2021 to remind passengers to be respectful on board after a spike in abusive behaviour.

Ina Reichenberger, head of tourism management at Victoria University of Wellington, told Stuff Travel the short-staffed aviation sector’s struggle to keep up with demand since travel restrictions eased may help explain a resurgence of reports on unruly passenger behaviour.

“This is a period where international airlines are struggling to fulfil demand, recruit staff, and are as a result providing a customer service that is objectively worse and simultaneously more expensive than pre-Covid,” she said.

“Customer awareness of the likelihood of disrupted travel can put many travellers under increasing stress even before the journey begins, and the subsequent delays and cancellations without staff and systems in place to deal with affected passengers appropriately increases the likelihood of air rage.”

Reichenberger said instances of air rage are often linked to dissatisfaction with customer service or annoyance at other passengers’ behaviour, while alcohol and drugs and travel-related stress also play a role in many cases.

Share your air rage stories: What was your experience, where were you travelling, and what made you rage? If you have photos from your trip, share them. The best submissions will be published in Stuff Nation. Email yours to stuffnation@stuff.co.nz. Please keep your submissions ambiguous, and do not name specific airlines in them.