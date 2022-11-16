Her wheelchair wheels wouldn't turn. US Customs soon found out why: US$450,000 worth of cocaine was inside

The cocaine seized by customs officers from a traveller who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair at New York's Kennedy International Airport.

Customs officers at New York's Kennedy International Airport, US have seized US$450,000 (NZ$731,570) worth of cocaine from a traveller who was smuggling the drugs in the wheels of her wheelchair.

The bust happened on November 10 when Customs and Border Patrol officers stopped a woman travelling from Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic with a wheelchair whose wheels weren't turning, agency officials said.

The officers X-rayed the wheelchair and noticed an “anomaly” in all four wheels, CPB officials said in a news release. Officers checked the tyres and found a white powder that tested positive for cocaine, they said.

A total of 28 pounds (12.7kg) of cocaine with a street value of US$450,000 was removed from the wheels, officials said.

The woman, a Dominican citizen named Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, was arrested on smuggling charges and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney who could comment.

“CBP stands steadfast and determined in working with our partners to identify the trans-national criminal networks responsible for importing these deadly drugs into our neighbourhoods.” Francis J Russo, Director of CBP’s New York field operations, said.

“CBP’s mission is to guard the borders and ports of entry 24/7, 365 days a year to prevent these dangerous drugs from potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbours.”