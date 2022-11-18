Passengers 'nervous' after 'flare' seen in aircraft engine on descent to Auckland

Planes were circling Auckland International Airport after reports on an engine fire in an aircraft. (File photo)

An Air New Zealand flight from Blenheim to Auckland landed safely after a captain saw a flare in an engine, the airline has said.

Fire and Emergency responded to reports of a plane engine fire at Auckland International Airport at 1.20pm on Friday.

Air New Zealand said the captain saw a flare from the right-hand engine as they approached Auckland.

Passenger Mary Kisler​ was sitting near the right-hand engine on the flight.

The Auckland woman said she didn’t see the flare come from the engine, but a passenger behind her did.

“The really lucky thing is that it happened after we started the descent, I think if it was mid-flight It could have been different.

“You do get nervous, you just don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

This was not Kisler’s first scare. A few years ago she and her husband were on a Singapore Airlines flight at Auckland Airport that was also evacuated due to a fire.

“The driver said I should buy a Lotto ticket.”

However, this time involved much less waiting around, she said.

“It was all professionally handled, they put the plane down beautifully.”

Emergency services were called to be on standby as per protocol, and the aircraft will be inspected by airline engineers before flying again, a spokesperson said.

They said no other flights were impacted by the situation.

In a statement, an Auckland Airport spokesperson said all passengers had now left the aircraft.

Police have been assisting Fire and Emergency with the situation.

The situation comes after the fire light turned on in an Air Force aircraft on Thursday, and emergency services were called to Whenuapai Airport.

There was no fire and an investigation has been launched into what may have occurred.