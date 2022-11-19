'A few of us noticed the propeller has stopped': Air NZ flight lands with one working engine in Auckland

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to reports of a plane engine fire at Auckland International Airport at 1.20pm on Friday. (File photo)/

Blenheim mum Sonal Shouler was on a flight to a family wedding in Auckland with her husband and their 5-year old daughter on Friday afternoon when she noticed something was wrong.

"A few of us noticed the propeller has stopped. It happened as we were about to decend. Aanya [her daughter] and I were sitting opposite the wing, near the propeller.

"The air host quickly came to do a visual check and spoke with pilot. They quickly explained to us what was happening and glided into Auckland airport.

"It was tense, people were worried but everyone kept calm. Aanya and a few of the kids were scared so everyone kept a brave face, and the air host did a fantastic job at keeping everyone calm," Shouler said.

Air New Zealand said the captain of Flight NZ5200 from Blenheim to Auckland on Friday afternoon observed the flare from the right-hand engine on approach into Auckland.

As standard operating procedure emergency services were alerted to be on standby as a precaution, they said.

"The landing was very smooth despite only have one engine.

"The air host was amazing. He was very calm and collected, smiled the whole time and kept everyone calm and kept the kids from getting too scared.

"He said it was the first time in 12 years he has ever experienced it," said Shouler.

The aircraft had landed safely, and all customers were disembarking.

Police have been assisting Fire and Emergency NZ with the situation.

It came after the fire light turned on in an Air Force aircraft on Thursday, and emergency services were called to Whenuapai Airport.

There was no fire and an investigation has been launched into what may have occurred.