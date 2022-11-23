Tourist mobbed after climbing 'sacred' Mayan pyramid

The tourist was filmed waving and dancing on top of the pyramid.

The Mayan pyramids are famed for their hieroglyphs depict

ing myths and scenes of ritualistic sacrifice.

However, the temple of Kukulcan in Mexico became a site of ritualistic humiliation when a tourist was doused with water and booed for scaling the sacred monument.

Climbing the steps of the 24-metre structure at the Chichen Itza archaeological site is prohibited.

In a video viewed more than 3.5 million times on TikTok, a woman poses at the top of the pyramid, also known as El Castillo, before a man appears to beckon her away.

The tourist, who may have misunderstood angry cries as cheers, danced and waved her hat at onlookers below as she made her way down – only to be greeted by cries of “jail, jail, jail” and “sacrifice, sacrifice”.

The woman was ushered through the angry mob as some threw water bottles at her head.

Social media users were not impressed by the display.

“There are human remains inside there. It's like dancing on top of a grave. The disrespect,” said one.

Another person commented: “Imagine if someone climbed up on the altar in a cathedral and did a rude dance – this pyramid is sacred and that's what she did.”

It is not the first time a tourist has provoked anger for trespassing on the Unesco world heritage site. A woman was filmed climbing the monument before being escorted away by police in January 2021.

Tourists were banned from climbing the pyramid's 91 steps in 2008 because of conservation and safety concerns.

An 80-year-old American woman fell to her death in 2006 from two-thirds of the way up.

@angelalopeze/TikTok The woman is ushered down from the pyramid and into the crowd.

Built sometime between the 8th and 12th centuries by the pre-Columbian Maya civilisation, El Castillo was a temple to the feathered serpent god Kukulcan.

Twice a year, at the spring and autumn equinoxes, the setting sun creates the illusion of a snake crawling down the pyramid's facade.

The Mexican national institute of anthropology and history said that the monument had not been damaged by the most recent incident.

THE TIMES, LONDON